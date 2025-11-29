Naked Britney Spears Says It 'Looks Like I Got a Nose Job' as She Rolls Around Bed in Bizarre Video
Nov. 29 2025, Updated 11:19 a.m. ET
Britney Spears spent her Black Friday getting some shut eye as she stayed in bed.
The pop star, 43, posted a bizarre new Instagram video on November 28, where she simply rolled around on her bed while wearing no clothes.
"It looks like I got a nose job !!! 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ 🤷♀️🙈🙈🙈🙈," she weirdly captioned the clip.
In the short clip, the "Circus" singer smiled and laughed to the camera and she laid on her soft pillows.
She didn't wear makeup except for her signature smudged, darker eyeliner that circled her eyes. She also donned a string of dark red beads around her wrist. In several shots, she covered her bare chest with her hands.
Has Britney Spears Gotten Plastic Surgery?
Spears offered no other context to her video and her comments were shut off so fans couldn't ask what was going on. While her nose does not appear to be altered in the video, it is unknown whether she actually got nasal plastic surgery or not.
The Crossroads star has been open about her past cosmetic surgical procedures, having gotten laser treatments, lip injections and liposuction in the past.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov analyzed Spears' other possible bodily enhancements she may have had throughout the years in a 2023 YouTube video.
"In 2003 at the age of 22, Britney it seems to me has gotten some form of veneers. Her teeth have a different shape and color compared to prior [photos]," he said while pulling up snaps of the singer at different ages.
When he looked at a photo of Spears in 2013, he noted that she might have gotten Botox.
"Britney may have started to get some Botox around this time to the usual areas; the forehead, the glabella and the crow's feet," Linkov explained.
It has also been long rumored that the mother-of-two possibly had a nose job done in 2014.
"In 2014, I think Britney may have had a rhinoplasty, as the bridge of her nose 'looked more narrow' than the year prior," Linkov said, adding that she looked like she got lip filler shortly after.
When Linkov examined a red carpet pic of Spears from 2018, he suspected that she "stopped getting Botox," as he saw more "wrinkles, lines."
"To me, the cheeks are more full, especially medially where she — in the past when she was younger — had that volume and lost some of it with aging," he said. "It looks like she's gotten some of that back and the under-eyes to me also look less hollow."