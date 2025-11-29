or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Naked Britney Spears Says It 'Looks Like I Got a Nose Job' as She Rolls Around Bed in Bizarre Video

image of Britney Spears shared a new video on social media while naked.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears posted a bizarre new Instagram video on November 28, where she simply rolled around on her bed without clothes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 29 2025, Updated 11:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears spent her Black Friday getting some shut eye as she stayed in bed.

The pop star, 43, posted a bizarre new Instagram video on November 28, where she simply rolled around on her bed while wearing no clothes.

"It looks like I got a nose job !!! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ 🤷‍♀️🙈🙈🙈🙈," she weirdly captioned the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears posted a bizarre new Instagram video on November 28, where she simply rolled around on her bed without clothes.

In the short clip, the "Circus" singer smiled and laughed to the camera and she laid on her soft pillows.

She didn't wear makeup except for her signature smudged, darker eyeliner that circled her eyes. She also donned a string of dark red beads around her wrist. In several shots, she covered her bare chest with her hands.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Britney Spears Gotten Plastic Surgery?

image of Britney Spears said it looked like she got a nose job in a new clip.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears said it looked like she got a nose job in a new clip.

Spears offered no other context to her video and her comments were shut off so fans couldn't ask what was going on. While her nose does not appear to be altered in the video, it is unknown whether she actually got nasal plastic surgery or not.

The Crossroads star has been open about her past cosmetic surgical procedures, having gotten laser treatments, lip injections and liposuction in the past.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov analyzed Spears' other possible bodily enhancements she may have had throughout the years in a 2023 YouTube video.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Britney Spears got Botox in 2013.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears got Botox in 2013.

"In 2003 at the age of 22, Britney it seems to me has gotten some form of veneers. Her teeth have a different shape and color compared to prior [photos]," he said while pulling up snaps of the singer at different ages.

When he looked at a photo of Spears in 2013, he noted that she might have gotten Botox.

"Britney may have started to get some Botox around this time to the usual areas; the forehead, the glabella and the crow's feet," Linkov explained.

image of The 'Toxic' singer may have had a nose job in 2014.
Source: MEGA

The 'Toxic' singer may have had a nose job in 2014.

It has also been long rumored that the mother-of-two possibly had a nose job done in 2014.

"In 2014, I think Britney may have had a rhinoplasty, as the bridge of her nose 'looked more narrow' than the year prior," Linkov said, adding that she looked like she got lip filler shortly after.

When Linkov examined a red carpet pic of Spears from 2018, he suspected that she "stopped getting Botox," as he saw more "wrinkles, lines."

"To me, the cheeks are more full, especially medially where she — in the past when she was younger — had that volume and lost some of it with aging," he said. "It looks like she's gotten some of that back and the under-eyes to me also look less hollow."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.