Britney Spears Admits to Getting 'Laser Treatment' on Her Face as She Complains About 'Absolutely Hating' Her New White Blonde Hair
Britney Spears gave an update on her recent beauty changes.
In a since deleted Instagram post, the pop star revealed she had recently gotten a cosmetic procedure done on her face in addition to dying her hair lighter.
“I haven’t been really good with my self-care… I haven’t done my nails in two months and I did my first ever laser treatment for my face only a week ago. It kinda hurt though… not a fan…” the “Toxic” singer wrote alongside a selfie.
“I always wanted my hair white blonde, and well, I did it and I absolutely hate it…” Spears admitted of her new hairdo.
“It’s actually too white blonde so I’m fixing it tomorrow!!! I do look waaay younger it kinda creeps me out…” she added.
“My eyes look extremely big now, but I honestly don’t like it. I woke up sick in bed drinking ginger trying to figure this out…” she concluded.
The star’s bizarre post about her change in appearance came just days after Spears worried fans when she announced she was changing her name to Xila.
In the numerous pages of notes penned by the mother-of-two, she explained, "Since I changed my name to XILA I actually am having a hard time understanding English."
"The dress I wore in my pics is the only dress that actually fit me!!! When I go out at night I like having dinner by myself !!! I'm so weird...but I still adore people that's why I'm telling you guys about this hairspray I'm spraying!!!" she continued in the written message.
"Are you OK?" one concerned user asked, while another person noted, "Why is no one helping her? I think we can all agree that she needs it.”
"Can someone go check on her?" a third individual added, while one more said, "This just makes me sad 😢."
Fans of the blonde beauty have grown more and more worried for the star since she has exhibited strange behavior following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.
Those close to the musician have insisted her unsettling social media posts are just a way for the 42-year-old to express herself.
"After so many years living under her dad’s control, Britney gets a huge thrill for breaking any and every rule she can!" a source claimed.
"They’ve spoken to her countless times and told her she needs to stay covered up in public areas or risk being asked to leave," the insider claimed about a recent visit Spears made to the Four Seasons Westlake Village in California. "They had to enforce their policies because too many people were making complaints."