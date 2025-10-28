'Nice' and 'Chill' Britney Spears Was 'Not Intoxicated' Before Erratic Driving Video Went Viral, Restaurant Manager Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears had a low-key girls’ night out — and one witness claimed she was totally fine before a now-viral driving video sparked concern. On Thursday, October 23, an outlet released footage claiming Spears was “erratically” driving home from a restaurant in Thousand Oaks. One eyewitness even alleged she “nearly ran over her friend while pulling out” of the parking lot and looked like she was “spiraling” as she got into her black BMW.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears went out for a quiet dinner with a friend in Thousand Oaks, according to a viral video.

But Red O’s general manager, Oliver Wynn, said that story doesn’t line up with what actually happened, calling the reports not “fair, realistic or true.” “I was there and attended to Britney and her friend,” Wynn clarified to Us Weekly. “She was super chill and really nice. She was in and out of the restaurant within an hour. She just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat and left.” “Another guest or fan bought her a glass of wine at the bar and brought it over to her table,” he added. “She was not intoxicated.”

Wynn explained that Spears relaxed in the restaurant’s newly opened lounge area and “ordered a quesadilla and no alcohol.” During her visit, Spears was reportedly friendly with fans, posing for photos and recording a few videos.

Source: MEGA A restaurant manager said the pop star was 'super chill and really nice' at the time.

“I looked over a lot to make sure Britney was comfortable with taking pictures because if she wasn’t comfortable, I would have made sure it didn’t happen,” he explained. “Britney was just chatting with her friend and fans the whole time. They were very chatty.”

The manager even admitted he was surprised by how gracious she was. “I was impressed at how nice she actually was,” Wynn said. “I worked at other restaurants frequented by a lot of celebrities, and I’ve never really seen a celebrity be as nice as Britney was.” He added that she was “so, so sweet to everyone” and even thanked the staff before leaving with her friend hand in hand.

Source: MEGA The staffer claimed Britney Spears was 'not intoxicated' and only 'ordered a quesadilla.'

As for the car video, a separate source said stress played a major role as to why she might have swerved on the road. "She was being followed by a bunch of cars and their lights were really bright. She was a little overwhelmed and just wanted to get home,” they explained.

Still, the footage is reportedly making her family nervous, as the “Toxic” singer appears to be “losing control.” “There’s a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she’s showing right now that she’s making bad choices,” the insider said. “It’s terrifying. So there’s a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself?”

Source: MEGA The singer's family is reportedly worried after a video showed her driving 'erratically.'

Some are even bringing up the possibility of another conservatorship. “The last time that Jamie [Spears] stepped in to protect his daughter, he became public enemy number one,” the source pointed out. “People said he was trying to grab her money, which is not true. So the question is whether anyone should step in to help her, and deal with the backlash.”