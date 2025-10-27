or
Britney Spears' Family 'Terrified' Pop Star Is 'Losing Control' After Erratic Car Video Goes Viral: Report

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears’ family is reportedly 'terrified' she’s 'losing control' after her viral car incident.

Oct. 27 2025, Updated 8:48 a.m. ET

Britney Spears’ family is reportedly growing more worried after a recent viral video showed the pop star driving erratically.

A source claimed the “Toxic” singer’s loved ones are “terrified” she’s “losing control,” raising apprehensions about her mental health.

“There’s a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she’s showing right now that she’s making bad choices,” the insider told an outlet.

It’s terrifying,” the source continued. “So there’s a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself?”

image of Britney Spears was seen driving erratically in a viral video.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was seen driving erratically in a viral video.

Some close to the situation are even questioning whether a conservatorship could help again.

“The last time that Jamie [Spears] stepped in to protect his daughter, he became public enemy number one,” the source pointed out. “People said he was trying to grab her money, which is not true. So the question is whether anyone should step in to help her, and deal with the backlash.”

Source: Daily Mail
As OK! previously reported, this concern stems from Britney’s night out, which was recently captured on video. The “Lucky” singer was allegedly seen leaving Red-O, a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, where witnesses said she seemed “spiraling” as she got into her black BMW.

People nearby tried to intervene before she drove off, but things allegedly took a scary turn. One onlooker claimed the mom-of-two “nearly ran over her friend while pulling out” of the parking lot.

image of The pop star's family is reportedly 'terrified' she could be 'losing control.'
Source: MEGA

The pop star's family is reportedly 'terrified' she could be 'losing control.'

Footage published by an outlet on October 23 appeared to show the 43-year-old swerving into opposite lanes — including a bike lane — while heading home.

At one point, she reportedly tailgated another car and put something in her mouth while stopped at a light.

Source: @nypost/X
She still appeared distressed when she arrived at her gated community.

“She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but the gate would not open,” a source shared. “She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend [left]. Brit then spent another 10 minutes trying to get in and finally succeeded.”

image of Some think a conservatorship might help Britney Spears again.
Source: MEGA

Some think a conservatorship might help Britney Spears again.

Sources believe her behavior may be tied to Kevin Federline’s memoir, which has “reopened old wounds” and sent the superstar “in a tailspin.”

The insider added, “She’s acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast,” noting she’s been having a “rough” time as past issues resurface.

image of Britney Spears is allegedly having a hard time with old issues resurfacing after her ex's memoir was released.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is allegedly having a hard time with old issues resurfacing after her ex's memoir was released.

The former back-up dancer has voiced his fears publicly, especially for their sons, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20.

“I’m really worried. I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable. I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help,” he said in an October 14 interview promoting his tell-all.

He also insisted, “I’m not going to get into details, because I’m not going to just expose her personal life. But it’s 10x worse than anything I’ve said in my book.”

