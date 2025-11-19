Britney Spears Rambles With Strange Accent Amid Fan Concerns Over Her Well-Being: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears confused fans again with her weird accent in a recent Instagram video she posted on November 18. The pop star, 43, shared a clip of herself indulging in some self-care while talking in a strange new voice.

View this post on Instagram Source: @britneyspears/Instagram In the post, the 'Toxic' singer's accent sounds like an eyebrow-raising mix of British and Australian tones.

The clip showed Spears dumping her hand into a pot of hot wax. In another shot she was lying down on her couch next to a fan as she wore fuzzy socks.

Source: mega The pop star was in a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021.

Her new clip was shared amid growing fan concern over her well-being. Spears was famously in a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021, when she was released from the legal arrangement. Back in August, the Crossroads star posted an Instagram Reel that had viewers shaking their heads. Spears wore a red polka-dot crop top and shorts as she sang Rihanna's hit 2006 song "Unfaithful," as she also spoke in a British accent.

Britney's Other Videos Have Caused Fans to Wonder About Her Mental Health

Britney Spears shows off her incredible vocal abilities in new Instagram video pic.twitter.com/aNagcGZVCL — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) August 19, 2025 Source: @BritneyTheStan/X An Instagram Reel that Britney Spears had shared was reposted to X after being deleted.

The snap had the star prancing around a messy room as she made funny faces. Fans expressed their confusion in the since-deleted clip and were worried about her state-of-mind. "Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow," she captioned the video. "Why [did] no one pick up the dog poopoo in the background?" someone asked. Another chimed in: "I’m a fan, but we have to something to help her." Someone wrote: "This is a joke, right? She sounds like a sick goat trying to sing. Somethings wrong with her." A person added: "I really wish her the best. But this is as painful to watch as it is to listen to."

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline and Britney Spears share two sons together.