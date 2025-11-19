or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Rambles With Strange Accent Amid Fan Concerns Over Her Well-Being: Watch

image of Britney Spears posted a new clip having some alone time.
Source: mega

Britney Spears posted a new clip having some alone time.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Updated 7:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears confused fans again with her weird accent in a recent Instagram video she posted on November 18.

The pop star, 43, shared a clip of herself indulging in some self-care while talking in a strange new voice.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

In the post, the 'Toxic' singer's accent sounds like an eyebrow-raising mix of British and Australian tones.

"Self care 🧖‍♀️ ladies… so silly I’m still playing in it!!!! 😂🌹🌹 PS I’m reposting the video so we are all clear!!!!😳😒," Spears captioned the video.

In the post, the "Toxic" singer's accent sounds like an eyebrow-raising mix of British and Australian tones, however, what she was saying sounded very indecipherable.

The clip showed Spears dumping her hand into a pot of hot wax. In another shot she was lying down on her couch next to a fan as she wore fuzzy socks.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The pop star was in a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021.
Source: mega

The pop star was in a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021.

Her new clip was shared amid growing fan concern over her well-being. Spears was famously in a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021, when she was released from the legal arrangement.

Back in August, the Crossroads star posted an Instagram Reel that had viewers shaking their heads. Spears wore a red polka-dot crop top and shorts as she sang Rihanna's hit 2006 song "Unfaithful," as she also spoke in a British accent.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Britney's Other Videos Have Caused Fans to Wonder About Her Mental Health

Source: @BritneyTheStan/X

An Instagram Reel that Britney Spears had shared was reposted to X after being deleted.

The snap had the star prancing around a messy room as she made funny faces. Fans expressed their confusion in the since-deleted clip and were worried about her state-of-mind.

"Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow," she captioned the video.

"Why [did] no one pick up the dog poopoo in the background?" someone asked.

Another chimed in: "I’m a fan, but we have to something to help her."

Someone wrote: "This is a joke, right? She sounds like a sick goat trying to sing. Somethings wrong with her."

A person added: "I really wish her the best. But this is as painful to watch as it is to listen to."

image of Kevin Federline and Britney Spears share two sons together.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears share two sons together.

Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is even disturbed about her supposed erratic behavior.

“I’m really worried. I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable. I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help,” Kevin said in an October interview with Entertainment Tonight. The former couple share two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston.

“I’m not going to get into details, because I’m not going to just expose her personal life," he said, adding that he’s stayed quiet “for the sake of his family” over the years.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.