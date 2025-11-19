Britney Spears Rambles With Strange Accent Amid Fan Concerns Over Her Well-Being: Watch
Nov. 18 2025, Updated 7:36 p.m. ET
Britney Spears confused fans again with her weird accent in a recent Instagram video she posted on November 18.
The pop star, 43, shared a clip of herself indulging in some self-care while talking in a strange new voice.
"Self care 🧖♀️ ladies… so silly I’m still playing in it!!!! 😂🌹🌹 PS I’m reposting the video so we are all clear!!!!😳😒," Spears captioned the video.
In the post, the "Toxic" singer's accent sounds like an eyebrow-raising mix of British and Australian tones, however, what she was saying sounded very indecipherable.
The clip showed Spears dumping her hand into a pot of hot wax. In another shot she was lying down on her couch next to a fan as she wore fuzzy socks.
Her new clip was shared amid growing fan concern over her well-being. Spears was famously in a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021, when she was released from the legal arrangement.
Back in August, the Crossroads star posted an Instagram Reel that had viewers shaking their heads. Spears wore a red polka-dot crop top and shorts as she sang Rihanna's hit 2006 song "Unfaithful," as she also spoke in a British accent.
Britney's Other Videos Have Caused Fans to Wonder About Her Mental Health
The snap had the star prancing around a messy room as she made funny faces. Fans expressed their confusion in the since-deleted clip and were worried about her state-of-mind.
"Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow," she captioned the video.
"Why [did] no one pick up the dog poopoo in the background?" someone asked.
Another chimed in: "I’m a fan, but we have to something to help her."
Someone wrote: "This is a joke, right? She sounds like a sick goat trying to sing. Somethings wrong with her."
A person added: "I really wish her the best. But this is as painful to watch as it is to listen to."
Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is even disturbed about her supposed erratic behavior.
“I’m really worried. I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable. I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help,” Kevin said in an October interview with Entertainment Tonight. The former couple share two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston.
“I’m not going to get into details, because I’m not going to just expose her personal life," he said, adding that he’s stayed quiet “for the sake of his family” over the years.