'I'm Really Worried': Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Is 'Terrified' About Pop Star's 'Erratic Behavior'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline said he’s 'terrified' about Britney Spears’ current state.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m not going to get into details, because I’m not going to just expose her personal life. But it’s 10x worse than anything I’ve said in my book,” he alleged. Kevin added that he’s stayed quiet “for the sake of his family” over the years and has always “tried to help his sons build a relationship with their mother.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

Article continues below advertisement

“I pray to God every day that she gets the help that she needs or makes up and realizes that you have two sons right there in front of you that are screaming for a life with you,” he said, emphasizing that he wants “Britney to be around for [their] children for a long time.” “I realized that my sons don’t know the woman that I married,” Kevin shared, reflecting on how much things have changed since his relationship with Britney began.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The former backup dancer believes their mom needs to 'get help.'

Article continues below advertisement

The two first met in the summer of 2004 and got married later that year, but Kevin claimed there were early signs of trouble — including an unexpected call to Britney’s ex Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“We’re at the Fairmont in Santa Monica in one of the bungalows. And I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I thought she was talking to her mom on the phone or something and maybe she was like having doubts and she told me that she was on the phone with Justin. And I just kind of stepped back like, ‘Did I just hear you right?’ Like what the h--- is going on, you know? And I was immediately, you know, was, ‘Okay, we don’t have to do this.’ I didn’t care if we got married or not,” Kevin recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline claimed Britney Spears called Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

“And she told me, ‘No,’ and really was like, ‘I just wanted to make sure that everything is done. I want to make sure that I say my final piece.’ I’m like, ‘D---. On the night before our wedding, this is what you decide to do?’ You know, I kind of at the time took it with a grain of salt and took her explanation as, okay, maybe she is closing a chapter of her life,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears agreed to let their sons move to Hawaii in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair eventually split in July 2007 and have had different custody arrangements since. Kevin’s had primary custody of their sons for years. In May 2023, Britney “consented” to their boys moving to Hawaii with Kevin, his wife Victoria Prince, and their family. “It’s an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope,” his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told People.