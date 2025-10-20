or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Insists She Suffered 'Brain Damage' From 'Traumatic' Conservatorship: 'I Was Murdered and Destroyed'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: mega

Britney Spears said she's 'moved on' from a 'troubling time' in her life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears made a lengthy Instagram post as she continues to slam the shocking allegations ex-husband Kevin Federline made in his new memoir.

On Sunday, October 19, the singer uploaded a photo that showed her riding a horse. The star was wearing a fedora hat and a shirt that put her back muscles on display.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Feels Like Someone Took Her 'Wings'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Britney Spears reflected on the 'traumatic experiences' she's endured over the years.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears reflected on the 'traumatic experiences' she's endured over the years.

In the caption, the mom-of-two, 43, mentioned the "incredible" movie Maleficent, referring to a character who had people trying to clip their "wings."

Spears related the storyline to her strict conservatorship, sharing, "I had a traumatic experience as some of you know at the end of my book where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere."

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Felt 'Murdered and Destroyed'

Photo of The singer said she was abused while under her dad's supervision from 2008 to 2021.
Source: mega

The singer said she was abused while under her dad's supervision from 2008 to 2021.

"For a person like me who understands the sacredness is god speed… it did more than hurt my body…" she spilled. "Trust me there’s A LOT I didn’t share in my book and still things at this very moment I’ve kept hidden because it's incredibly painful and sad."

"I do feel the logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed. I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months," the pop star continued. "Anyways I know my post and dancing seemed silly but it made me remember how to fly… I used to swim with my babies on my back till they were 4 and 5. I was incredibly strong."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The pop star said she suffered 'brain damage.'
Source: mega

The pop star said she suffered 'brain damage.'

"I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent," the "Stronger" vocalist admitted. "I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I’m blessed to be alive."

"I’m showing my back. One makeup artist said, 'don't you think its too big…' people are incredibly cruel… still to this day I haven’t flown like I use to," she added of the photo she posted.

The Woman in Me author concluded her post by referring to Federline's allegations: "It's fun to tell stories at this point because this all might sound so silly but with what garbage literally is being said about me I said why not bring SUBSTANCE to the table."

Kevin Federline's Shocking Claims About Ex Britney Spears

Photo of The mom-of-two slammed Federline for the claims he made in his memoir, 'You Thought You Knew.'
Source: mega

The mom-of-two slammed Federline for the claims he made in his memoir, 'You Thought You Knew.'

As OK! reported, in the former backup dancer's tome, he accused his ex of punching their eldest son, standing over their kids' bed with a knife in her hand and insisted she cheated on him with a female dancer.

Spears ridiculed Federline, 47, for his claims, recently writing on X, "The constant gaslighting from my ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she said. "Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.