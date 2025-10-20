Britney Spears Insists She Suffered 'Brain Damage' From 'Traumatic' Conservatorship: 'I Was Murdered and Destroyed'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears made a lengthy Instagram post as she continues to slam the shocking allegations ex-husband Kevin Federline made in his new memoir. On Sunday, October 19, the singer uploaded a photo that showed her riding a horse. The star was wearing a fedora hat and a shirt that put her back muscles on display.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Feels Like Someone Took Her 'Wings'

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears reflected on the 'traumatic experiences' she's endured over the years.

In the caption, the mom-of-two, 43, mentioned the "incredible" movie Maleficent, referring to a character who had people trying to clip their "wings." Spears related the storyline to her strict conservatorship, sharing, "I had a traumatic experience as some of you know at the end of my book where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere."

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Felt 'Murdered and Destroyed'

Source: mega The singer said she was abused while under her dad's supervision from 2008 to 2021.

"For a person like me who understands the sacredness is god speed… it did more than hurt my body…" she spilled. "Trust me there’s A LOT I didn’t share in my book and still things at this very moment I’ve kept hidden because it's incredibly painful and sad." "I do feel the logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed. I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months," the pop star continued. "Anyways I know my post and dancing seemed silly but it made me remember how to fly… I used to swim with my babies on my back till they were 4 and 5. I was incredibly strong."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The pop star said she suffered 'brain damage.'

"I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent," the "Stronger" vocalist admitted. "I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I’m blessed to be alive." "I’m showing my back. One makeup artist said, 'don't you think its too big…' people are incredibly cruel… still to this day I haven’t flown like I use to," she added of the photo she posted. The Woman in Me author concluded her post by referring to Federline's allegations: "It's fun to tell stories at this point because this all might sound so silly but with what garbage literally is being said about me I said why not bring SUBSTANCE to the table."

Kevin Federline's Shocking Claims About Ex Britney Spears

Source: mega The mom-of-two slammed Federline for the claims he made in his memoir, 'You Thought You Knew.'