Britney Spears Insists She Suffered 'Brain Damage' From 'Traumatic' Conservatorship: 'I Was Murdered and Destroyed'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET
Britney Spears made a lengthy Instagram post as she continues to slam the shocking allegations ex-husband Kevin Federline made in his new memoir.
On Sunday, October 19, the singer uploaded a photo that showed her riding a horse. The star was wearing a fedora hat and a shirt that put her back muscles on display.
Britney Spears Feels Like Someone Took Her 'Wings'
In the caption, the mom-of-two, 43, mentioned the "incredible" movie Maleficent, referring to a character who had people trying to clip their "wings."
Spears related the storyline to her strict conservatorship, sharing, "I had a traumatic experience as some of you know at the end of my book where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere."
The Singer Felt 'Murdered and Destroyed'
"For a person like me who understands the sacredness is god speed… it did more than hurt my body…" she spilled. "Trust me there’s A LOT I didn’t share in my book and still things at this very moment I’ve kept hidden because it's incredibly painful and sad."
"I do feel the logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed. I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months," the pop star continued. "Anyways I know my post and dancing seemed silly but it made me remember how to fly… I used to swim with my babies on my back till they were 4 and 5. I was incredibly strong."
"I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent," the "Stronger" vocalist admitted. "I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I’m blessed to be alive."
"I’m showing my back. One makeup artist said, 'don't you think its too big…' people are incredibly cruel… still to this day I haven’t flown like I use to," she added of the photo she posted.
The Woman in Me author concluded her post by referring to Federline's allegations: "It's fun to tell stories at this point because this all might sound so silly but with what garbage literally is being said about me I said why not bring SUBSTANCE to the table."
Kevin Federline's Shocking Claims About Ex Britney Spears
As OK! reported, in the former backup dancer's tome, he accused his ex of punching their eldest son, standing over their kids' bed with a knife in her hand and insisted she cheated on him with a female dancer.
Spears ridiculed Federline, 47, for his claims, recently writing on X, "The constant gaslighting from my ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."
"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she said. "Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."