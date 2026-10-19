Britney Spears Accuses Unnamed 'Girls' of Copying Her 'Complete Image' in Harsh Post: 'At Least Mine Was Real'

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Britney Spears wasn't shy about throwing shade, claiming she's seen "a lot of girls" in the last year copying the "complete image" she had when she was younger. The "Toxic" singer, 44, posed in a schoolgirl-style outfit while flaunting her curves in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, October 18, set to Chris Isaak's 1995 song "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears seemingly threw major shade in a video posted on October 18.

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Britney Spears Showed Off Sultry Schoolgirl Style

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears claimed the 'world has become fake' in a since-deleted caption.

Spears wore glasses with a sweater layered over a white-collared button-up shirt and a mini skirt, seemingly paying homage to her 1998 music video for "...Baby One More Time." As the video progressed, the look got sultrier, with Spears ditching the sweater, tying up the shirt to show off her toned midsection and styling her hair in pigtails. "A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger ... And yo that’s cool, but at least mine was real," the Crossroads actress wrote in the since-deleted caption. "I was that nerd in school that was real as h--- … The world has become fake … People who are actually real get hated on … which is a shame ... ok."

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Britney Spears Says the World Has Been 'Hateful' Toward Her

Source: Britney Spears/YouTube Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' music video debuted in 1998.

Though Spears didn't address anyone specifically in her harsh post, she made it clear she still held her place as a pop music legend. "To all the girls who say I’m History… I’M PROPHECY," she continued. "I'm the original apple B school girl who did backflips and backhand springs and fell in love with people on every set I ever went to… These years were precious so young and naive… The world has been hateful to me and I’m still standing, living, and dreaming."

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Britney Spears Tried to Keep Low Profile During Recent NYC Outing

Source: MEGA Britney Spears covered her face with a scarf while visiting New York City restaurant RinTinTin.

Spears made headlines days earlier, on Thursday, October 15, when she was spotted at New York City restaurant RinTinTin. The "Stronger" singer, who seemingly tried to go incognito by pulling a scarf over her face, spent an hour at the cozy, popular Mediterranean bistro and bar.

Britney Spears 'Enjoyed Three Glasses of Red Wine,' Says Eyewitness

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was seen recording a video from the backseat of a car as she left the New York City restaurant.