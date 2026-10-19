Britney Spears Accuses Unnamed 'Girls' of Copying Her 'Complete Image' in Harsh Post: 'At Least Mine Was Real'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Britney Spears wasn't shy about throwing shade, claiming she's seen "a lot of girls" in the last year copying the "complete image" she had when she was younger.
The "Toxic" singer, 44, posed in a schoolgirl-style outfit while flaunting her curves in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, October 18, set to Chris Isaak's 1995 song "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing."
Britney Spears Showed Off Sultry Schoolgirl Style
Spears wore glasses with a sweater layered over a white-collared button-up shirt and a mini skirt, seemingly paying homage to her 1998 music video for "...Baby One More Time."
As the video progressed, the look got sultrier, with Spears ditching the sweater, tying up the shirt to show off her toned midsection and styling her hair in pigtails.
"A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger ... And yo that’s cool, but at least mine was real," the Crossroads actress wrote in the since-deleted caption. "I was that nerd in school that was real as h--- … The world has become fake … People who are actually real get hated on … which is a shame ... ok."
Britney Spears Says the World Has Been 'Hateful' Toward Her
Though Spears didn't address anyone specifically in her harsh post, she made it clear she still held her place as a pop music legend.
"To all the girls who say I’m History… I’M PROPHECY," she continued. "I'm the original apple B school girl who did backflips and backhand springs and fell in love with people on every set I ever went to… These years were precious so young and naive… The world has been hateful to me and I’m still standing, living, and dreaming."
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Britney Spears Tried to Keep Low Profile During Recent NYC Outing
Spears made headlines days earlier, on Thursday, October 15, when she was spotted at New York City restaurant RinTinTin.
The "Stronger" singer, who seemingly tried to go incognito by pulling a scarf over her face, spent an hour at the cozy, popular Mediterranean bistro and bar.
Britney Spears 'Enjoyed Three Glasses of Red Wine,' Says Eyewitness
An eyewitness later spilled more details about Spears' visit to the Manhattan restaurant, including what she reportedly ordered and how she left.
"Britney enjoyed three glasses of red wine during her visit ... and it appeared she opted to take her food to go, with her bodyguards later spotted carrying a brown paper bag out of the restaurant," the source told TMZ.
As she left, she was seen smoking a cigarette in the backseat of her car while recording something on her cellphone.
However, it was unclear what she was filming as the vehicle pulled away from the restaurant.