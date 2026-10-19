or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Accuses Unnamed 'Girls' of Copying Her 'Complete Image' in Harsh Post: 'At Least Mine Was Real'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears claimed she saw 'a lot of girls' in the last year copying her 'complete image.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears wasn't shy about throwing shade, claiming she's seen "a lot of girls" in the last year copying the "complete image" she had when she was younger.

The "Toxic" singer, 44, posed in a schoolgirl-style outfit while flaunting her curves in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, October 18, set to Chris Isaak's 1995 song "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears seemingly threw major shade in a video posted on October 18.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Showed Off Sultry Schoolgirl Style

Photo of Britney Spears claimed the 'world has become fake' in a since-deleted caption.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears claimed the 'world has become fake' in a since-deleted caption.

Spears wore glasses with a sweater layered over a white-collared button-up shirt and a mini skirt, seemingly paying homage to her 1998 music video for "...Baby One More Time."

As the video progressed, the look got sultrier, with Spears ditching the sweater, tying up the shirt to show off her toned midsection and styling her hair in pigtails.

"A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger ... And yo that’s cool, but at least mine was real," the Crossroads actress wrote in the since-deleted caption. "I was that nerd in school that was real as h--- … The world has become fake … People who are actually real get hated on … which is a shame ... ok."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Says the World Has Been 'Hateful' Toward Her

Photo of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' video debuted in 1998.
Source: Britney Spears/YouTube

Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' music video debuted in 1998.

Though Spears didn't address anyone specifically in her harsh post, she made it clear she still held her place as a pop music legend.

"To all the girls who say I’m History… I’M PROPHECY," she continued. "I'm the original apple B school girl who did backflips and backhand springs and fell in love with people on every set I ever went to… These years were precious so young and naive… The world has been hateful to me and I’m still standing, living, and dreaming."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Tried to Keep Low Profile During Recent NYC Outing

Photo of Britney Spears covered her face with a scarf while visiting New York City restaurant RinTinTin.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears covered her face with a scarf while visiting New York City restaurant RinTinTin.

Spears made headlines days earlier, on Thursday, October 15, when she was spotted at New York City restaurant RinTinTin.

The "Stronger" singer, who seemingly tried to go incognito by pulling a scarf over her face, spent an hour at the cozy, popular Mediterranean bistro and bar.

Britney Spears 'Enjoyed Three Glasses of Red Wine,' Says Eyewitness

Photo of Britney Spears was seen recording a video from the backseat of a car as she left the New York City restaurant.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was seen recording a video from the backseat of a car as she left the New York City restaurant.

An eyewitness later spilled more details about Spears' visit to the Manhattan restaurant, including what she reportedly ordered and how she left.

"Britney enjoyed three glasses of red wine during her visit ... and it appeared she opted to take her food to go, with her bodyguards later spotted carrying a brown paper bag out of the restaurant," the source told TMZ.

As she left, she was seen smoking a cigarette in the backseat of her car while recording something on her cellphone.

However, it was unclear what she was filming as the vehicle pulled away from the restaurant.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.