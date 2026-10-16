Britney Spears Covers Her Face With Scarf at New York City Restaurant as Insider Claims She 'Enjoyed Three Glasses a Wine'
Oct. 16 2026, Updated 7:21 a.m. ET
Britney Spears tried to keep a low profile during a recent New York City outing.
On Thursday, October 15, the “Toxic” singer visited RinTinTin, a cozy, popular Mediterranean bistro and bar, where she reportedly spent a little over an hour, according to a publication.
In the clip, Spears wore a mint-green dress underneath a dark coat, pairing the look with a white lace scarf and oversized black sunglasses. She also carried a pale pink handbag as she headed toward a black car.
At one point, Spears pulled her scarf over her face, seemingly trying to avoid attention as she made her way around the city. Her security team was also nearby, with bodyguards later seen carrying a brown paper bag out of the restaurant.
Spears' Lunch Outing Took an Unexpected Turn
An eyewitness shared more details about Spears' visit to the Manhattan restaurant, including what she reportedly ordered and how she left.
“Britney enjoyed three glasses of red wine during her visit ... and it appeared she opted to take her food to go, with her bodyguards later spotted carrying a brown paper bag out of the restaurant,” an eyewitness told TMZ.
The “Criminal” hitmaker was also reportedly spotted smoking a cigarette in the backseat of her car while recording something on her cellphone.
However, it was unclear what she was filming as the vehicle pulled away from the restaurant.
Spears Praised Janet Jackson in Heartfelt Tribute
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Away from her New York City outing, Spears recently took to Instagram to share her admiration for Janet Jackson, reflecting on how the singer influenced her from a young age.
In her caption, Spears recalled being captivated by Jackson music as a teenager.
“At 13 years old, if a Janet Jackson video came on the TV, my mouth dropped open. I kept repeating in my head, ‘No, No … Please come back, I wanna see that again,’” she shared.
Spears continued to gush over the “All for You” singer, praising her “incredibly mysterious” presence and “angelic” vocal style.
“When she sings is so pure and genuine … She’s not trying to be s--- ... She just is … She can’t help it … She has always been god to me. She’s not just a singer; she is an entertainer in people’s eyes,” Spears gushed.
‘She’s My Girl Crush’
The pop star went on to explain why fans of different ages rave over the 60-year-old artist.
“Not only do adults feel her presence in such a spellbound way … She’s able to captivate the hearts of children as well !!! I was so young, and she spoke to my heart and soul like no one else … I have no idea why I’m writing this, but I do believe people like her are here for a reason … Just her smile alone changed the world forever ... She’s my girl crush this month …” she concluded.