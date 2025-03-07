Britney Spears Admits She Only Drinks When Her Heart's 'Been Through Too Much': 'I Take on a Lot of Pain'
Britney Spears got deep with fans during her latest Instagram vent session.
On Thursday, March 6, the Princess of Pop took to social media with a lengthy message explaining her relationship with alcohol and the mental health issues she still struggles with after being freed from her abusive 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
"I'm not lying though. I don’t like drinking," Spears admitted in the caption of post featuring old magazine images of herself from photoshoots. The first picture displayed in the upload, however, was of a copper-colored chalice.
The "Toxic" singer explained she only consumes alcohol for her "heart when it's been through too much," noting: "But I'm weird. I take on a lot of pain."
"I honestly shouldn’t and I put it in a lot of work people will never see … I’m posting this now because the language we speak today, our generation about technology in secret is TRASH, admit it !!!" Spears continued, seemingly starting to ramble. "The first time I went to play with a 6-year-old, I spoke in a British accent and she spit in my face three times NO LIE !!! I didn’t get mad. I was shocked and confused."
Spears proceeded to provide reasoning behind why the majority of posts on her social media tend to be videos rather than photos of herself.
"Someone told me my IG sucks and I needed to do pictures !!! My videos are too long. I will make my next videos longer than the movie Titanic to make a point," she declared, clapping back at haters. "I will show you the pictures that were taken of me during the conservatorship that were all a waste. I was never a star that could speak up in the conservatorship !!!"
"I was in a business that preyed over the innocent and controlled where I went, who I saw, what I ate, which is 100 percent unfair and if I spoke up I was abused and I never did anything wrong !!! Here are the pics !!!" Spears mentioned of the throwback shots she attached to the post. "The only photoshoot I’ve ever done was when Ellen von Worth shot me in New York City for 2 hours and it was the first and only photo shoot a photographer made me feel beautiful."
Continuing to talk about her conservatorship, Spears said, "I will show you over 40 pictures I did with the conservatorship that are not only embarrassing and demoralizing."
"It almost feels like bullying from a business that was created by my father so he could have 10 women on his tour bus during my tours. The secret is that I was NEVER a star in the conservatorship," she added in reference to dad Jamie Spears. "I was ABUSED 100 percent !!! PS the American conservatorship made me feel SOO BEAUTIFUL !!!"
"Psss … in conclusion the psychology in all the wasted times on PICS that my little brain sat there day and night for absolutely nothing !!! There’s a reason I obviously don’t like pictures because I like to SEE MY BODY ALIVE AND MOVING !!!" the "Circus" hitmaker concluded.