Britney Spears Admits She Only Drinks When Her Heart's 'Been Through Too Much': 'I Take on a Lot of Pain'

"Someone told me my IG sucks and I needed to do pictures !!! My videos are too long. I will make my next videos longer than the movie Titanic to make a point," she declared, clapping back at haters. "I will show you the pictures that were taken of me during the conservatorship that were all a waste. I was never a star that could speak up in the conservatorship !!!"

"I was in a business that preyed over the innocent and controlled where I went, who I saw, what I ate, which is 100 percent unfair and if I spoke up I was abused and I never did anything wrong !!! Here are the pics !!!" Spears mentioned of the throwback shots she attached to the post. "The only photoshoot I’ve ever done was when Ellen von Worth shot me in New York City for 2 hours and it was the first and only photo shoot a photographer made me feel beautiful."