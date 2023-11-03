15 of Britney Spears' Jaw-Dropping Nude Photos on Instagram
Britney Spears Flaunted Her Sexy Back
In July 2021, Britney Spears posted a photo showing her sexy back.
In a recently released excerpt from her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, she explained that she posts her nude photos "as an act of freedom."
"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she wrote. "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."
She Proved That Her Chest Is Natural
The public has long accused Spears of getting an augmentation mammoplasty to enhance her chest. In response to the buzz, she freed her bosom and posed to take topless photos.
Oops! Britney Spears Did It Again!
Amid the court hearing to end her conservatorship, the "Toxic" singer treated her fans to a NSFW photoset she took before enjoying her time in a bathtub.
"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves," she explained in the caption.
Britney Spears Responded to Her Haters Online
While not everyone feels happy with how she freely posts her daring photos online, Spears hit back at her haters more by unveiling another photo of herself showing only her bareback and bottom. She also wore bold, long boots that complemented her underwear.
She Went Completely Nude During an Outing With Sam Asghari
Spears continued her habit even when she was engaged to Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce in August.
Before they tied the knot, the then-couple spent a romantic getaway on a beach where the "Everytime" singer ditched her bathing suit to free everything during the outing. She only covered her private parts with diamond emojis.
Britney Spears Grabbed Them All
She left little to the imagination in another snap from the same trip, hiding her assets with both hands.
She Enjoyed the Sea Even More
"Planning on having babies in Polynesia," she wrote in the caption of another picture of herself kneeling on the sand and looking up at the camera.
She wore her panties this time, but she still opted to hide her chest using her hands only.
She Used Sawyer to Cover Her Body
Then-pregnant Spears dropped a saucy Instagram post featuring her pooch Sawyer. She used her dog to hide her completely naked body and a diamond emoji to conceal her bum.
Britney Spears Went on a Vacation Before Her Pregnancy
In a pre-pregnancy update, the "…Baby One More Time" singer uploaded a series of nude photos before expecting her child with Asghari. She placed her hands over her chest and used a pink heart emoji to hide the bottom area.
"Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me," she wrote. "why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation ???"
She Found a Way to Tell Fans She Loved Them
Spears had another photo taken during the same vacation and changed the heart emoji color to red. She also included a rose sticker on the right side of the snap.
Britney Spears Graced the Beach With Her Beauty
In December 2022, Spears posted another topless snap with cherry blossom emojis hiding her chest. She also wore an oversized hat to heighten the vacation vibes.
At that time, Asghari also shared in an interview what he truly felt over his then-wife's risqué photos.
"I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life," he continued.
She Marked Another Bathtub Time
Before enjoying her me time in a bathtub, the "Gimme More" singer shocked fans with another slew of photos. She grabbed her chest and hid her private parts with an emoji, writing that she "likes to suck" in the since-deleted caption.
Birthday Girl Photos!
To mark her 41st birthday, Spears went completely topless while posing boldly in front of the camera. Thanks to her emojis, she was able to hide what needed to be hidden in the snap.
Pretty in Pink
The Princess of Pop sported a bright undergarment and a matching piece of cloth that covered her genitalia.
"Y'all remember Suzie Lou from Arkansas … yep that's me back in town," she captioned the post. “… visiting my uncle once a year … PLAY … PLAY … on !!! Psss always say the truth ladies !!!"
Spears Posed Again Before Her Bedtime
Spears also took some moments to shoot herself while posing topless in a bedroom. She grasped and squeezed her chest again while looking at her camera to capture the moment.