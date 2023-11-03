15 of Britney Spears' Jaw-Dropping Nude Photos on Instagram

In July 2021, Britney Spears posted a photo showing her sexy back.

In a recently released excerpt from her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, she explained that she posts her nude photos "as an act of freedom."

"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she wrote. "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."