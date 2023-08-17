Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Addresses Bombshell Divorce News: 'S--- Happens'
Sam Asghari has spoken out for the first time since it was revealed that he and Britney Spears are getting divorced after only 14 months of marriage.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
He continued, "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."
As OK! previously reported, the former flames got into a big fight as the actor apparently thought Spears, 41, was cheating on him — though he didn't have any evidence to prove his theory. Hours later, Asghari filed for divorce.
According to an insider, Asghari wasn't interested in fixing his marriage.
"The feeling was that he thought he could save her," the insider said of his decision to marry the "Toxic" songstress. "But maybe there is no saving Britney."
"Instead of working with her family to get her help, [they feel that] he abandoned her as soon as things got tough," another source added, referring to Spears' inner circle.
The pair were going through a rough patch, as Asghari was reportedly fed up with Spears' quirks, including when he allegedly woke up to the pop princess punching him.
Now, Asghari is trying to get everything out of his ex, as he's "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."
Meanwhile, the Crossroads alum hasn't said a word about the split. After the paperwork was official, Spears posted a carefree message.
"Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!" the blonde babe captioned a photo of herself wearing a yellow bikini as she was spotted on a horse near the beach.