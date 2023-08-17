Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Addresses Bombshell Divorce News: 'S--- Happens'

Sam Asghari has spoken out for the first time since it was revealed that he and Britney Spears are getting divorced after only 14 months of marriage.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

He continued, "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."