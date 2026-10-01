Britney Spears Slams 'Scary' Security Team For Secretly Snapping 'Random' $4 Million Photos of Her: 'Only My Girlfriends Drive Me Now'

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Britney Spears slammed her "scary" security team for allegedly using her for money and photos. The star uploaded an Instagram post on September 30, calling out her drivers and security guards for their seemingly shady behavior around the 44-year-old. "Don’t just understand. Take the time each day and second to REALLY UNDERSTAND how loved each and every one of us are," she began. "So loved in a country where we as humanity are never plotted against."

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears noticed her security taking a touch too long to pay for her food.

The "Lucky" singer went on to detail moments in which she felt unsafe in public spaces due to her own security team, prompting her to linger a little longer. "Know you might have to stay in the ladies' room a bit longer because, for some reason, your instincts tell you the security you’re with has oddly made it an extra 15 minutes for your food to be paid for," she slammed her employees, pointing out that they may have taken the extra time to set her up. Spears seemingly recalled the encounter at a restaurant where her food was served "dreadfully cold," as she grew suspicious that she was being set up for paparazzi pictures.

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'Huge Set Up'

Source: MEGA Britney Spears alleged that an employee told her photos were allowed.

"When I decide to leave, a birdie tells me, 'Yo Inspector Gadget! Remember that pink panther in grade school?'" she recalled. "Huge set up." "I not only leave the bathroom but am held outside by an adorable girl for an extra 20 minutes who says, 'With respect, yes, Miss Spears, they can take your picture here,'" the mom-of-two added. The pop star further alleged that the individuals who were hired to protect her had instead been known to sneakily snap random photos of her in order to pocket some extra cash.

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'Lesson Learned'

Source: MEGA Britney Spears alleged that her security set her up for a $4 million photo.

"I’m unbelievably grateful how seriously the men who drive me and call themselves security are to possibly get a 4-million-dollar 'random' shot of me at just the right time when I leave," she wrote sarcastically. "After meeting me, most of these a------- hit the lottery," she wrapped up the angry tirade. "Honestly, it was completely embarrassing and scary … Lesson learned!!! Only my girlfriends drive me." "In a country where they have always made me feel so god d--- beautiful, I salute the pledge of allegiance and officially say suck my d---," she declared.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was recently spotted being driven by a mysterious man.