Britney Spears Sparks Concern Over Her Well-Being as She Goes on Odd Tangent About Bread: 'What Is She On?'

Britney Spears has found herself a new obsession — baking bread. In a fresh Instagram video, the pop princess couldn’t stop gushing about her homemade loaf while filming inside a bedroom. She wore a mint green cottagecore-style dress with flowers and a white collar as she excitedly explained her latest hobby.

“I’m making bread where it takes six hours to make, where it smells like cake through the whole house,” she shared with her fans.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shared her new hobby in an Instagram video.

“It’s not like cake, it’s not like bread… It’s really weird,” she continued while waving her hands in the air. “It’s so f------ good!”

“And, it’s smooth like butter,” she said in her husky voice before suddenly turning around, grabbing her backside and twerking away from the camera.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop icon said she baked for 'six hours' in a new video.

Of course, fans quickly weighed in on the clip. “What is she on???” one asked, while another joked, “Sounds like she likes her homemade bread. That's good.” One follower wrote, “Where's all the ‘Free Britney’ people at now because she still needs help?”

“Is this Britney?” someone else wondered. Another fan was worried, adding, “I thought that was a hospital gown.. I sincerely hope she is ok.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer also posted a clip of herself singing Prince’s 'Kiss.'

One more quipped, “Wow, Britney is turning into a Trad Wife! I hope she hones her butter churning skills!”

This isn’t the first time the “Sometimes” hitmaker’s post has left fans buzzing. Just a day earlier, the 43-year-old shocked followers with a clip of herself cleaning while singing Prince’s “Kiss.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Fans are worried about Britney Spears' behavior and health.

She showed off both her voice and her style in a daring look — a brown polka-dot bralette with a plunging neckline, tiny white shorts and thigh-high black boots. At one point, she ad-libbed, “I don’t know who I am, oh, oh,” while fiddling with a light near her camera.

Behind her, fans couldn’t help but notice the clutter in her living room while her pup wandered around stealing the spotlight. In her caption, the “Toxic” singer laughed at herself, writing, “I would say, Julia Roberts singing Prince's ‘Kiss’ off key a touch, but I sounded really good behind the lens lol!!! PSS Wise a----, I do know who I am !!!”

She also poked fun at her look, admitting, “I have eight different languages written on my neck ... these are my pjs, but I put these boots on to play with lighting ... not the most elegant look, but hey!!!” Later, Spears doubled down with another post from the same day. She explained she had been organizing her house, but couldn’t resist putting on a show for her fans.