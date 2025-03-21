Britney Spears Hikes Up Her Low-Cut Black Gown as She Dances to a Song That Makes Her 'Cry': Photos

Of course, one of the biggest questions remains — who will play the Princess of Pop?

“Millie Bobby Brown has been openly campaigning for it, a lot of people think that’s the motivation for her to go bleach blonde, she wants people to see her in this role,” the insider dished. “She’s got a great singer, but there are also a number of pop stars clamoring for this including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande.”

Despite the Stranger Things star's eagerness, another source claimed the famous singer isn’t sold on the idea.

“Millie Bobby Brown is so desperate to play Britney that those close to her feel it has become her life mission right now,’ the source told Daily Mail. “She believes she was born for this role … The problem is, Britney isn’t on board. She doesn’t see the resemblance.”