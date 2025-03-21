Britney Spears Hikes Up Her Low-Cut Black Gown as She Dances to a Song That Makes Her 'Cry': Photos
Britney Spears is feeling the music — and getting a little risqué while she’s at it!
The pop star took to Instagram in a now-deleted post, sharing a video of herself dancing to Kenny G’s “How Could an Angel Break My Heart.” The emotional track clearly hit home, but that didn’t stop her from showing off some signature moves.
Dressed in a black, glittery gown with a dramatic sweetheart neckline, Spears twirled around and hiked up her dress as she moved to the beat, her blonde hair tousled in messy waves.
“I had to do the hair flip!!! This song makes me cry, literally!!!” she wrote in the caption.
At one point, the “Toxic” singer strutted toward the camera with a fireplace glowing behind her.
She swayed her body in slow, circular motions, flaunting her toned upper body. She then stepped back to reveal her full look, pairing the plunging dress with black block heels and a red bangle bracelet.
The video comes as buzz builds around Spears’ upcoming biopic, which she’s reportedly "heavily involved" in.
“Britney is someone that a lot of Gen Z girls look up to, they’ve been hearing her music all their lives, to them she really is an icon,” a source spilled to Life & Style.
“Plus, with Jon M. Chu writing and directing and all the heat already on the project, it’s being seen as a career making movie, there’s a lot of discussion about who will get it and a definite competitive vibe,” they added, referring to the Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked director.
Chu also gave an update on the highly anticipated film, based on Spears' memoir —The Woman in Me.
“I’ve been a fan since I was young and she was young and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium,” Chu said. “So I want to do her justice and tell her story right. But we’ll see. We’re developing it now and it’s a long road ahead.”
Of course, one of the biggest questions remains — who will play the Princess of Pop?
“Millie Bobby Brown has been openly campaigning for it, a lot of people think that’s the motivation for her to go bleach blonde, she wants people to see her in this role,” the insider dished. “She’s got a great singer, but there are also a number of pop stars clamoring for this including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande.”
Despite the Stranger Things star's eagerness, another source claimed the famous singer isn’t sold on the idea.
“Millie Bobby Brown is so desperate to play Britney that those close to her feel it has become her life mission right now,’ the source told Daily Mail. “She believes she was born for this role … The problem is, Britney isn’t on board. She doesn’t see the resemblance.”
Meanwhile, Grande has a leg up in the casting race after working with Chu on Wicked.
“Ariana is a huge fan of Britney and she’s obviously got a huge in with Jon since she’s just done Wicked with him and proved how hard she will work for a part,” the source added. “There are a lot of heavy hitters that want this role, so the fight is definitely on.”