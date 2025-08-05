NEWS Britney Spears Randomly Breaks Into Song in Strange New Video Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Despite not releasing music in years, Britney Spears sang for fans from the comfort of her living room. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Could Britney Spears be warming up her vocals for a comeback? The pop star, 43, belted out an unidentifiable track in a chaotic video on Monday, August 4.

Britney Spears Is Singing Again

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears belted out a song from her room.

Spears strutted around her room in a sheer white slip dress that was falling off her shoulders as she belted out a song. The lyrics of the tune could not be deciphered, but the singer flexed her vocal prowess by riffing notes. "His soul makes me believe in GOD AGAIN !!! God knows I can’t sing like him !!! I wish !!!" she captioned the Instagram Reel.

Britney Spears' Racy Dance Videos

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears frequently posts dance videos.

The same day, Spears showed off her lean figure in an off-the-shoulder white top and low-waisted gray skirt. She began to pull her bottoms down, revealing two tattoos on her lower stomach. "V----- monologues !!! It’s like AA but no judgements !!! Of course I mute my voice though 😳😳😳😳 !!!" she captioned the post, which featured "Habits (Stay High)" by Tove Lo playing in the background.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears alleged she adopted a child.

The "Toxic" singer ended her Monday evening by flashing fans her underwear in a chaotic dance clip. She whipped her signature long blonde hair as she spun in circles, wearing a white nightgown. When she stopped spinning, she caressed her b------ and hiked up her dress, revealing a thong underneath. She paired her scandalous look with several gold necklaces and read bracelets. "🌹🧂🗡️," she captioned the video, with the comments section turned off. Spears' strange behavior was also showcased in an erratic dance performance on Sunday, August 3. The star wore a scandalous pink bikini and pulled the bottoms down, nearly exposing her private area. At one point, she put on a red fedora before leaning on a wall, rolling her body and twerking to "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse. A few days earlier, Spears once again almost showed too much when she pulled down the bottom of a long, backless red dress.

Britney Spears Announces She Adopted a Daughter

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears whipped her hair wildly in an erratic dance video.