Britney Spears Randomly Breaks Into Song in Strange New Video
Could Britney Spears be warming up her vocals for a comeback?
The pop star, 43, belted out an unidentifiable track in a chaotic video on Monday, August 4.
Britney Spears Is Singing Again
Spears strutted around her room in a sheer white slip dress that was falling off her shoulders as she belted out a song. The lyrics of the tune could not be deciphered, but the singer flexed her vocal prowess by riffing notes.
"His soul makes me believe in GOD AGAIN !!! God knows I can’t sing like him !!! I wish !!!" she captioned the Instagram Reel.
Britney Spears' Racy Dance Videos
The same day, Spears showed off her lean figure in an off-the-shoulder white top and low-waisted gray skirt. She began to pull her bottoms down, revealing two tattoos on her lower stomach.
"V----- monologues !!! It’s like AA but no judgements !!! Of course I mute my voice though 😳😳😳😳 !!!" she captioned the post, which featured "Habits (Stay High)" by Tove Lo playing in the background.
The "Toxic" singer ended her Monday evening by flashing fans her underwear in a chaotic dance clip. She whipped her signature long blonde hair as she spun in circles, wearing a white nightgown. When she stopped spinning, she caressed her b------ and hiked up her dress, revealing a thong underneath. She paired her scandalous look with several gold necklaces and read bracelets.
"🌹🧂🗡️," she captioned the video, with the comments section turned off.
Spears' strange behavior was also showcased in an erratic dance performance on Sunday, August 3. The star wore a scandalous pink bikini and pulled the bottoms down, nearly exposing her private area. At one point, she put on a red fedora before leaning on a wall, rolling her body and twerking to "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse.
A few days earlier, Spears once again almost showed too much when she pulled down the bottom of a long, backless red dress.
Britney Spears Announces She Adopted a Daughter
The award-winning artist confused audiences when she announced on Saturday, July 14, that she had adopted a child.
"I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one-piece on and PLAYED !!!" she said in a plunging, lacy pink bodysuit. "How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!"
She continued, "This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout !! I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my a-- off and had a white jacket on !!! Lennon today has on [an] adorable dress 👗🤣🤣🤣 !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I’ve decided to move to Italy 🇮🇹😉😉😉 !!!"
The news has not been confirmed, and multiple outlets claimed she was just joking.