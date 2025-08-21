or
Britney Spears Spills Out of Scandalous Bikini While Dancing to Ex Justin Timberlake's Song

Photo of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA/@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears unexpectedly grooved to ex Justin Timberlake's song on vacation.

Aug. 21 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Britney Spears still thinks about Justin Timberlake.

The pop star, 43, stripped down to a skimpy green and yellow bikini while bopping along to Manon Dave's remix of Timbaland's "Carry Out," which features her ex.

Spears stuck her tongue out as she flaunted her figure aboard a boat on Wednesday, August 20.

Image of Britney Spears dated Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears dated Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002.

The singer was all smiles as she ran her hands through her hair and shook her head to the track, which peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2009. She paired her look with large white sunglasses and a small diamond necklace.

In her selfie-style video, Spears placed an arm around a man whom she met on the boat.

"Look at us!" she exclaimed in an Australian-like accent. "Sorry, I'm a nerd. We went snorkeling all day yesterday in the water. This is like Turks and Caicos."

The Grammy Award winner captioned her post with a blue dress and rose emojis.

Spears and Timberlake engaged in a very public romance between 1999 and 2002 after meeting as children on Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club.

Britney Spears' Tropical Vacation

Image of Britney Spears stunned in a color-blocked swimsuit.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears stunned in a color-blocked swimsuit.

On Wednesday evening, she gave another inside look at her vacation with a sped-up Instagram Reel strolling on the sand toward a raft in the ocean. The "Stronger" singer sported an off-the-shoulder white top, a floral choker, large shades and a fedora as she thanked someone who helped her climb in the boat.

"I've got a baby!" she said, although no child was visible in the clip.

Britney Spears' Recent Racy Outfit

Image of Britney Spears went braless in a sparkly frock.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears went braless in a sparkly frock.

One day prior, Spears showed off her ageless physique in a tight, silver sequin dress. She bared her cleavage in the plunging garment as she held her b------ and whipped her hair.

"🗡️🌹🗡️," she captioned the video.

Justin Timberlake's Lyme Disease

Image of Justin Timberlake recently concluded his world tour.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake recently concluded his world tour.

Spears' unexpected use of Timberlake's song comes three weeks after he announced his Lyme disease diagnosis. On July 31, he addressed his fans directly on Instagram with a concerning health update after his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me," he wrote. "Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."

The former *NSYNC member continued, "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness."

Although Timberlake considered halting his tour, he ultimately chose to "keep going and figure it out."

"I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going," he expressed.

