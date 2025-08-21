Britney Spears Spills Out of Scandalous Bikini While Dancing to Ex Justin Timberlake's Song

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears still thinks about Justin Timberlake. The pop star, 43, stripped down to a skimpy green and yellow bikini while bopping along to Manon Dave's remix of Timbaland's "Carry Out," which features her ex. Spears stuck her tongue out as she flaunted her figure aboard a boat on Wednesday, August 20.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears dated Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002.

The singer was all smiles as she ran her hands through her hair and shook her head to the track, which peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2009. She paired her look with large white sunglasses and a small diamond necklace. In her selfie-style video, Spears placed an arm around a man whom she met on the boat. "Look at us!" she exclaimed in an Australian-like accent. "Sorry, I'm a nerd. We went snorkeling all day yesterday in the water. This is like Turks and Caicos." The Grammy Award winner captioned her post with a blue dress and rose emojis. Spears and Timberlake engaged in a very public romance between 1999 and 2002 after meeting as children on Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club.

Britney Spears' Tropical Vacation

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears stunned in a color-blocked swimsuit.

On Wednesday evening, she gave another inside look at her vacation with a sped-up Instagram Reel strolling on the sand toward a raft in the ocean. The "Stronger" singer sported an off-the-shoulder white top, a floral choker, large shades and a fedora as she thanked someone who helped her climb in the boat. "I've got a baby!" she said, although no child was visible in the clip.

Britney Spears' Recent Racy Outfit

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears went braless in a sparkly frock.

One day prior, Spears showed off her ageless physique in a tight, silver sequin dress. She bared her cleavage in the plunging garment as she held her b------ and whipped her hair. "🗡️🌹🗡️," she captioned the video.

