Does Justin Timberlake Have Lyme Disease? What to Know About His Health

As the former boy band member concluded his Forget Tomorrow world tour, he took to Instagram to share an intimate update about his health on July 31.

“As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me,” he began in a lengthy message via Instagram.

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” he wrote. “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”