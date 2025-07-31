or
Does Justin Timberlake Have Lyme Disease? What to Know About His Health

Photo of Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Singer Justin Timberlake revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in July, and fans are curious to know more about the disease caused by ticks.

July 31 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake got real about his health issues and revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in July.

With several celebrities coming forward with similar diagnoses in recent years, fans are curious to know more about the disease.

Justin Timberlake Revealed His Lyme Disease Diagnosis in 2025

Photo of Justin Timberlake revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis in July 2025.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis in July 2025.

As the former boy band member concluded his Forget Tomorrow world tour, he took to Instagram to share an intimate update about his health on July 31.

“As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me,” he began in a lengthy message via Instagram.

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” he wrote. “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

Justin Timberlake Was 'Shocked' by Initial Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Photo of Justin Timberlake said he was 'shocked' by his initial diagnosis.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake said he was 'shocked' by his initial diagnosis.

The “Cry Me a River” artist was “shocked” by his initial diagnosis, but he better understood why he felt a “crazy fatigue or sickness” sometimes onstage.

“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out,” he continued. “I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

The musician ended his message by telling fans he wanted to be more “transparent” about his struggles and hoped to raise awareness for others experiencing the disease.

What Is Lyme Disease?

Justin Timberlake

Photo of Lyme disease is caused by the bite of an infected tick.
Source: MEGA

Lyme disease is caused by the bite of an infected tick.

Lyme disease is an infection caused by Borrelia bacteria, typically transmitted through the bite of an infected tick, according to the Mayo Clinic.

What Are the Symptoms of Lyme Disease?

Photo of A rash is a common sign of Lyme disease.
Source: MEGA

A rash is a common sign of Lyme disease.

A tick bite is similar to other insect bites, showing itself as a tiny, itchy bump on the skin. The symptoms of Lyme disease show up in stages.

A rash is a common sign of Lyme disease, which begins as a single circle around the bite and slowly spreads. It may look like a bull's-eye, but it doesn’t always happen. Other symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, joint stiffness and muscle aches.

The disease continues to worsen without proper treatment. In stage 2, the symptoms become more serious and include: neck pain, muscle weakness, painful swelling, and irregular immune system activity in heart tissue and eye nerves.

During stage 3, patients will have symptoms from the earlier stages, and the most common condition for this stage is arthritis in large joints, particularly the knee.

Is Lyme Disease Curable?

Photo of Lyme disease is generally curable.
Source: MEGA

Lyme disease is generally curable.

Lyme disease is generally curable when discovered early and treated with antibiotics.

