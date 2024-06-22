Justin Timberlake Admits It's Been a 'Tough Week' in First Concert Since Shocking DWI Arrest

"A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the police department said in a statement. "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance."

Per the report "it was ascertained that [Timberlake] was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition, in that: His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

During the stop, Timberlake refused the breath test and was perplexed when the officer was "so young that he didn’t even know" who the chart-topper was.