Justin Timberlake Admits It's Been a 'Tough Week' in First Concert Since Shocking DWI Arrest

Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 22 2024, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Justin Timberlake finally addressed his DWI arrest.

The pop star, 43, broke his silence over the situation during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour stop in Chicago on Friday, June 21.

"It’s been a tough week," Timberlake told the crowd at the United Center. "I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

The former boy bander was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 18, in Sag Harbor, N.Y., after failing field sobriety tests and was booked on suspicion of intoxicated driving.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the police department said in a statement. "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance."

Per the report "it was ascertained that [Timberlake] was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition, in that: His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

During the stop, Timberlake refused the breath test and was perplexed when the officer was "so young that he didn’t even know" who the chart-topper was.

"He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody," an insider claimed. "He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out."

The arrest comes as Timberlake has struggled with the state of his career. "The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now," a separate source noted. "I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the a--."

"He’s got a bit of an ego," the insider claimed of the musician. "His golden boy image is definitely depleted."

Timberlake — who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, with his wife, Jessica Biel — is due back in court on July 26. "[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA's office," his attorney, Eddie Burke Jr., confirmed in a statement.

