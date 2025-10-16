Britney Spears Fires Back! Singer Says She's 'Had Enough' of Ex Kevin Federline 'Constantly Gaslighting' Her: 'I Have Felt Demoralized'
Oct. 16 2025, Published 7:17 a.m. ET
Britney Spears is firing back after her ex-husband Kevin Federline publicly criticized her mental health.
In a recent interview, Federline claimed he’s “terrified” that their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, will have to “deal with the unimaginable” because of Britney’s alleged “erratic behavior.”
He added, “I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help.”
But the pop icon isn’t staying silent — especially as Kevin’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, hits shelves on October 21.
“The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting,” Britney began in a post shared on X. “I had enough.”
"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she continued. "Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."
The 43-year-old singer also pointed to Kevin’s alleged insolence, saying, "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."
- Kevin Federline Accuses Ex Britney Spears of Cheating on Him With Female Backup Dancer: 'They Were Full-On Making Out'
- Britney Spears Posts About 'Finding a New Family' After Kevin Federline 'Sounds the Alarm' About Her Well-Being
- 'I'm Really Worried': Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Is 'Terrified' About Pop Star's 'Erratic Behavior'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Britney then called out the claims in Kevin's memoir.
"Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank, and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she wrote.
The “Gimme More” star reminded fans that she’s been focusing on her own peace over the past few years.
“I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking,” she said. “I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.”
Before her rant, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram, writing, “Psss... honor thy mother and father, but always protect your heart. Only honor them if they have sacredly honored you !!! If not, you find a new family 🤷♀️😂😹.”
Meanwhile, a rep for Britney told People that Kevin is “profiting off her” yet again.
“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism,” they explained, adding that Britney already shared her side in her memoir, The Woman in Me.