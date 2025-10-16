Britney Spears Fires Back! Singer Says She's 'Had Enough' of Ex Kevin Federline 'Constantly Gaslighting' Her: 'I Have Felt Demoralized'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is firing back after her ex-husband Kevin Federline publicly criticized her mental health.

In a recent interview, Federline claimed he’s “terrified” that their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, will have to “deal with the unimaginable” because of Britney’s alleged “erratic behavior.” He added, “I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help.”

Source: MEGA Britney Spears fired back at ex Kevin Federline for 'gaslighting' her.

But the pop icon isn’t staying silent — especially as Kevin’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, hits shelves on October 21. “The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting,” Britney began in a post shared on X. “I had enough.” "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she continued. "Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.

Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to… — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 16, 2025 Source: @britneyspears/X

The 43-year-old singer also pointed to Kevin’s alleged insolence, saying, "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline claimed he fears for their sons because of her “erratic behavior.”

Britney then called out the claims in Kevin's memoir. "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank, and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she wrote.

The “Gimme More” star reminded fans that she’s been focusing on her own peace over the past few years. “I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking,” she said. “I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.”

Source: MEGA Britney Spears said she’s 'had enough' and feels 'demoralized' after Kevin Federline called out her alleged 'erratic behavior.'

Before her rant, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram, writing, “Psss... honor thy mother and father, but always protect your heart. Only honor them if they have sacredly honored you !!! If not, you find a new family 🤷‍♀️😂😹.”

Source: MEGA The pop star accused Kevin Federline of lying in his upcoming memoir.