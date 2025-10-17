Britney Spears Punched Eldest Son in the Face and Forced Her Youngest to Bathe With Her Until He Was 10, Ex Kevin Federline Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline made countless jaw-dropping accusations against the singer in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew. In excerpts leaked before it's Tuesday, October 21, release, the former backup dancer alleged that the pop star mistreated their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, for years.

Kevin Federline Accuses Britney Spears of Being Violent

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Kevin Federline claimed ex Britney Spears was violent with their eldest son and babied their youngest.

Kevin, 47, alleged Britney had been violent with their eldest and one time punched him in the face. On the flip side, he claimed the mom-of-two, 43, was obsessed with their younger son and made him bathe with her until he was 10 or 11 years old. "It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Kevin wrote of the situation.

The Singer Allegedly Favored Jayden James

Source: mega The pop star's ex claimed she favored their youngest son, Jayden James.

Kevin said Britney babied Jayden, resulting in their firstborn to grow resentful. "This had gone on his whole life at that point, just one more thing that required my intervention to stop. It was a pattern: she’d pull him into her room at all hours, leaving Preston alone," he wrote. "The imbalance in her attention towards them was beyond frustrating — it was harmful." Kevin also alleged the kids were frightened of their mom when they were younger, as they reportedly witnessed Britney holding a knife and standing over them as they slept. "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he spilled. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

The Exes' Troubled Past

Source: mega Kevin Federline was granted sole physical custody of their kids in 2007, the same year their divorce was finalized.

Kevin and Britney married in 2004 after less than a year of dating. The duo split in 2006, with the divorce being finalized a year later. That same year, Kevin was awarded sole physical custody of their sons. After the blonde beauty's infamous 2008 meltdown, she was placed under her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship. The conservatorship ended in late 2021, with Britney alleging she was abused and taken advantage of over that time period.

The Pop Star Hits Back at Kevin Federline

Source: mega The pop star slammed her ex's comments, calling them 'hurtful and exhausting.'

The "Toxic" vocalist has hit back at her former spouse's accusations, recently writing on X, "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting." "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," Britney stated. "Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Jayden James reunited with his mom last year after years of estrangement.