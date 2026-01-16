Britney Spears Suffers a Nip Slip as She Breaks a Sweat in New Dancing Video

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears shared yet another video of herself dancing on Instagram. The singer's latest clip, posted on Friday, January 16, featured the pop star breaking a sweat as she twirled around in a silky off-the-shoulder maxi dress.

Britney Spears Shares New Dancing Video

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing on Friday, January 16.

The mom-of-two, 44, added a choker necklace and bracelet to her outfit, styling her hair in a half-up, half-down look. The windows behind her led to a patio, and the reflection from the glass showed Spears was using a ring light to record the footage. "Off the wall… On the wall… wailing wall… Israel… either way I found it off the wall!!!!!!" she captioned the post.

The Singer Suffered a Quick Nip Slip

At one quick moment during the video, she suffered a nip slip, as she covered her chest with two flower emojis. The star experienced the same wardrobe malfunction in a January 4 video, where she danced around in a brown bikini layered underneath a see-through dress.

The Pop Star Vows to Never Perform in America Again

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The pop star said she dances 'to heal things in my body.'

Despite her passion for entertaining, the Woman in Me author recently declared she'll never perform in America again. "I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life…" she explained in an Instagram post. "I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon." "He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!" she added.

Inside Britney Spears' Relationships With Her 2 Sons

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The blonde beauty is supportive of son Jayden James Federline's music aspirations.

Though Spears shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, she was referring to their youngest, Jayden James, 19, who was featured in her post. In 2024, an insider revealed to a news outlet that the "Toxic" vocalist is very supportive of Jayden pursuing a career in music. "Britney sees so much of herself in Jayden. She got started at such a young age, too, and respects his work ethic," the source spilled.

Source: mega Britney Spears is back on good terms with her youngest son, Jayden James, but is still estranged from Sean Preston.