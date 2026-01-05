Britney Spears Suffers Nip Slip While Dancing to Rival Christina Aguilera's Song in Raunchy Attire: Watch
Jan. 5 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is determined to dance till the world ends — even if her clothes fall off in the process.
The pop star, 44, suffered a nip slip as she whipped her long blonde hair and spun in circles on Sunday, January 4.
In the erratic Instagram clip, Spears donned a plunging, sheer frock with a brown bikini underneath it.
At one point, the triangle-shaped top exposed her b----, and the singer covered her nipple with a pink flower emoji.
"Found something in my luggage... well, you know... I never posted this! Well, whatever, I decided to reconsider. omg I had completely forgot ...... darn it," she captioned the Instagram Reel in French.
Spears danced to “I Am” by Christina Aguilera, with whom she reportedly feuded with over the years.
Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera 'Never Wanted to Support Each Other'
During the Thursday, November 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, guest co-host Carson Daly gave insider info about how the stars were pitted against each other during the '00s.
"Coming from TRL, Britney and Christina never really, obviously, wanted to support each other back in the day," the former MTV host revealed.
Inside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera's Feud
In 2003, the "Circus" singer addressed Aguilera during an interview with Blender.
"When someone has been rude to you so many times, it’s like, 'You know what, Christina, I’m really not about the fake anymore,'" she said. "I say, 'It's good to see you,' and she goes, 'Well, you're not being real with me.' I was like, 'Well, Christina, what's your definition of real? Going up to girls and kissing them after you haven't seen them for two years?'"
Aguilera clapped back at Spears in her own interview with the same outlet.
"Every time I tried to start a conversation with her – well, let's just say she seemed nervous the whole time," she said. "She seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance."
In 2004, the 45-year-old musician told Us Weekly, "I know Britney. She's not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way."
However, the stars are reportedly no longer feuding.
"Back in the day, when people were comparing me to other artists ... I would have loved to be able to squash [any tension] before having an interview," Aguilera said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2018. "If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song or something together and squashed it."
Spears has not addressed the rivalry recently, but the fact that she shouted out Aguilera’s song in her recent post indicates that the drama may have been squashed.