or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Suffers Nip Slip While Dancing to Rival Christina Aguilera's Song in Raunchy Attire: Watch

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA/@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears nearly exposed her chest while dancing to her rival Christina Aguilera's song.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is determined to dance till the world ends — even if her clothes fall off in the process.

The pop star, 44, suffered a nip slip as she whipped her long blonde hair and spun in circles on Sunday, January 4.

In the erratic Instagram clip, Spears donned a plunging, sheer frock with a brown bikini underneath it.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears danced wildly and whipped her hair.

At one point, the triangle-shaped top exposed her b----, and the singer covered her nipple with a pink flower emoji.

"Found something in my luggage... well, you know... I never posted this! Well, whatever, I decided to reconsider. omg I had completely forgot ...... darn it," she captioned the Instagram Reel in French.

Spears danced to “I Am” by Christina Aguilera, with whom she reportedly feuded with over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera 'Never Wanted to Support Each Other'

Image of Britney Spears had a nip slip.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears had a nip slip.

During the Thursday, November 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, guest co-host Carson Daly gave insider info about how the stars were pitted against each other during the '00s.

"Coming from TRL, Britney and Christina never really, obviously, wanted to support each other back in the day," the former MTV host revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera's Feud

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Britney Spears notoriously had tension with Christina Aguilera.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears notoriously had tension with Christina Aguilera.

In 2003, the "Circus" singer addressed Aguilera during an interview with Blender.

"When someone has been rude to you so many times, it’s like, 'You know what, Christina, I’m really not about the fake anymore,'" she said. "I say, 'It's good to see you,' and she goes, 'Well, you're not being real with me.' I was like, 'Well, Christina, what's your definition of real? Going up to girls and kissing them after you haven't seen them for two years?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Christina Aguilera previously called Britney Spears a 'lost little girl.'
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera previously called Britney Spears a 'lost little girl.'

Aguilera clapped back at Spears in her own interview with the same outlet.

"Every time I tried to start a conversation with her – well, let's just say she seemed nervous the whole time," she said. "She seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance."

In 2004, the 45-year-old musician told Us Weekly, "I know Britney. She's not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Britney Spears frequently exposes her body on social media.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears frequently exposes her body on social media.

However, the stars are reportedly no longer feuding.

"Back in the day, when people were comparing me to other artists ... I would have loved to be able to squash [any tension] before having an interview," Aguilera said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2018. "If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song or something together and squashed it."

Spears has not addressed the rivalry recently, but the fact that she shouted out Aguilera’s song in her recent post indicates that the drama may have been squashed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.