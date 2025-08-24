Britney Spears Teases Big 'Change' Is Coming in Odd Video as She Wears Schoolgirl Outfit
Britney Spears is doing what?!
In a new Instagram video from Saturday, August 23, Spears teased her upcoming plan to turn her IG account into a subscribe-and-pay platform for her 41.9 million followers.
“OK, guys, I’ve come up with the best idea. I’ve decided to change my [inaudible] on IG,” she revealed. “And because it’s going to be so different, that means you guys have to pay and subscribe to see it.”
'I Hope You Guys Like It!'
The pop icon expressed how excited she was for her fans to experience the changes, saying, “So I’ve decided to do it; I hope you guys like it. Here we go!”
Spears dressed in a racy schoolgirl outfit for the announcement video. The 43-year-old ditched her iconic dance moves for swaying and finger snaps as she revealed the news.
The “Womanizer” singer smoldered in her skimpy outfit with her toned physique on full display. Before the video ended, she ran out of the frame to grab her infamous flat-brimmed hat. “It’s kind of cool,” the songstress said of her fashion statement.
'I'm honestly Really Excited for This'
After fans caught wind of her Instagram plans, they expressed their anticipation via X, saying that as long as Spears is happy, they’re open to supporting anything she does.
“I’m honestly really excited for this, I don’t even care what the content is. I just love that she is coming up with new ideas that make her happy,” wrote one fan.
“Honestly I’m just excited to see a paywall between her and the trolls,” said another.
“I think a lot of her recent videos has shown a shift in Britney. Seeing her exercising her singing vocals is interesting. This video she communicates quite clear and collected and she knows she’s standing on business,” commented a third.
'She Looks SO Good'
Many others couldn’t help but notice her refined appearance, noting how confident she looked compared to recent content she has shared.
“She looks SO good,” wrote one.
“It’s amazing how good straight hair looks on her. Imagine a proper makeover,” said another.
“Oh wait. Mother looks GOOD,” a third complimented.
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Makes Shocking Statement in Defense of Singer
Spears narrowing her focus on her career comes roughly one week after her ex-husband Sam Asghari defended her over Kevin Federline’s upcoming memoir.
“He was a professional father,” Asghari quipped to a news outlet. “So it would be the first book that would tell you how to be a professional father.”
Federline, who was married to the entertainer from 2004 to 2007, revealed his You Thought You Knew memoir will detail his life as a father amidst life-altering times in the tabloids. Asghari found the synopsis ironic after Spears was forced to financially support Federline as a parent to their two sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18.