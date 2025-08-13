NEWS Britney Spears Considering Legal Action After Being 'Blindsided' by Ex Kevin Federline's Memoir Announcement: 'She's Ready to Go to War' Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 until 2007. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 13 2025, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is reportedly not happy about Kevin Federline's upcoming memoir. The "Toxic" singer's ex-husband — and the father of her two children, Sean Preston, 19 and Jayden James, 18 — recently announced that his memoir You Thought You Knew would be released on October 12 and is set to discuss his marriage to Spears from 2004-2007, as well as the pop icon's mental health decline that led to her 13-year abusive conservatorship.

Britney Spears 'Blindsided' by Kevin Federline Memoir

Source: MEGA Britney Spears shares her two sons with Kevin Federline.

After hearing about Federline's forthcoming project, Spears was left "blindsided, furious and terrified," a source recently told Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop. Spears is apparently "livid" about Federline's memoir, as an insider claimed Federline "said nothing when she was paying his bills, but now that the checks stopped, he’s ready to talk?" In November 2024, TMZ revealed that Spears had sent Federline her final child support payment in November 2024 after their youngest son, Jayden, turned 18 and finished high school.

Britney Spears Is 'Ready to Go to War' Against Kevin Federline

Source: MEGA The pop star is reportedly considering taking legal action against her ex-husband.

Spears is also upset that her difficult past will once again resurface and be used for someone else's profit, as she "thought she was finally healing" after her own 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, garnered loads of support from fans around the world, the confidant noted. Now, the "Gimme More" singer feels like she's "back on the defense" as Federline could expose triggering parts of Spears' life. In response to Federline's memoir news, Spears is allegedly considering legal action and is "ready to go to war" if necessary. "This isn’t about truth. It’s about money and relevance," the source declared.

Kevin Federline's Memoir to Discuss Britney Spears Divorce

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline recently announced the upcoming release of his memoir, 'You Thought You Knew.'

In a press release for his memoir, Federline said, "this book is extremely intimate and transparent" and provides a "deeply personal and emotionally grounded" account of the dancer's life. "I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence," he continued, hinting at scrutiny his family faced as a result of Spears' fame. "If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here." Spears' fans poked fun at certain wording used in the press release — specifically after Federline was referred to as a "household name."

Source: MEGA Britney Spears released her memoir 'The Woman in Me' in 2023.