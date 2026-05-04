Britney Spears Touches Herself While Dancing in Odd Video 1 Day Before Pleading Guilty to DUI After Ditching Rehab: Watch
May 4 2026, Updated 1:26 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is back in dance mode after making an early exit from rehab.
The "Toxic" singer, 44, showed off some new choreography while wearing a sparkly mini dress in a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, May 3.
Britney Spears Returned to Sharing Dance Videos After Leaving Rehab
In the video, Spears flipped her long blonde hair and swayed her hips to the music. She ran her hands along her curves, maintaining steady eye contact with the camera throughout.
Her dress featured a plunging neckline with flirty cutouts as she appeared in good spirits, playfully mouthing the lyrics.
"🌹," the "Piece of Me" singer captioned the video, leaving no other context.
Britney Spears Reportedly Ditched Rehab Last Week
In a follow-up post, Spears posted a photo of dozens of teacups with antique floral patterns stacked on top of each other.
"Happy Sunday!" she wrote alongside the image.
The uploads mark Spears' return to social media following her reported April 29 rehab exit. She entered treatment voluntarily in early April following her March 4 DUI arrest.
"She realizes she hit rock bottom," one source told TMZ at the time.
A separate source added, "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously."
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Britney Spears Is 'Doing Well' After Leaving Rehab
The singer is reportedly "doing well" after spending three weeks in rehab, as she's "happy, healthy, centered and most importantly, clean and sober."
Spears' inner circle was reportedly "hoping" she would stay for longer than 30 days.
One day after leaving rehab, she was officially charged with a misdemeanor by DUI prosecutors in the Ventura County District Attorney's Office on April 30.
Spears pled guilty during an arraignment on May 4, per The New York Times.
Britney Spears Will Reportedly Be Offered 'Wet Reckless'
As OK! previously reported, Spears will likely be offered a plea bargain to reduce the charge to a "wet reckless," based on several factors, including no prior DUI history, no injuries and a relatively low blood alcohol level at the time of her arrest.
The resolution is "common," according to officials, especially when the defendant "demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program."
If granted, she'll be required to complete a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines and fees.