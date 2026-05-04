Britney Spears Touches Herself While Dancing in Odd Video 1 Day Before Pleading Guilty to DUI After Ditching Rehab: Watch

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Britney Spears is back in dance mode after making an early exit from rehab. The "Toxic" singer, 44, showed off some new choreography while wearing a sparkly mini dress in a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, May 3.

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Britney Spears Returned to Sharing Dance Videos After Leaving Rehab

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears is back to sharing her dance moves on social media after leaving rehab last week.

In the video, Spears flipped her long blonde hair and swayed her hips to the music. She ran her hands along her curves, maintaining steady eye contact with the camera throughout. Her dress featured a plunging neckline with flirty cutouts as she appeared in good spirits, playfully mouthing the lyrics. "🌹," the "Piece of Me" singer captioned the video, leaving no other context.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Britney Spears showed off her curves in a mini dress after checking out of rehab.

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Britney Spears Reportedly Ditched Rehab Last Week

Source: MEGA Britney Spears voluntarily entered rehab last month.

In a follow-up post, Spears posted a photo of dozens of teacups with antique floral patterns stacked on top of each other. "Happy Sunday!" she wrote alongside the image. The uploads mark Spears' return to social media following her reported April 29 rehab exit. She entered treatment voluntarily in early April following her March 4 DUI arrest. "She realizes she hit rock bottom," one source told TMZ at the time. A separate source added, "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously."

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Britney Spears Is 'Doing Well' After Leaving Rehab

Source: MEGA Britney Spears is reportedly 'happy, healthy and centered' after leaving a treatment facility on April 29.

The singer is reportedly "doing well" after spending three weeks in rehab, as she's "happy, healthy, centered and most importantly, clean and sober." Spears' inner circle was reportedly "hoping" she would stay for longer than 30 days. One day after leaving rehab, she was officially charged with a misdemeanor by DUI prosecutors in the Ventura County District Attorney's Office on April 30. Spears pled guilty during an arraignment on May 4, per The New York Times.

Britney Spears Will Reportedly Be Offered 'Wet Reckless'

Source: MEGA Britney Spears will reportedly be offered a lesser charge of 'wet reckless' due to no prior DUI history.