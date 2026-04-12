Britney Spears Enters Rehab After DUI Arrest: She 'Realizes She Hit Rock Bottom'

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Over a month after Britney Spears was arrested for a suspected DUI in Ventura County, Calif., she has checked into rehab voluntarily, a source revealed. According to TMZ, she finally agreed to get some help. "She realizes she hit rock bottom," one source said.

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'She's Taking It Seriously'

Source: mega The star was arrested in March.

The outlet reported that part of the reason she's going to rehab now is because of her pending DUI case. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously," another insider said. Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are supportive of their famous mama. The program is reportedly 30 days, but she could "stay long," one source said.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears has been seen with her sons post-arrest.

As OK! previously reported, after the pop star, 44, was arrested, her representative spoke out, saying it was "an unfortunate incident that (was) completely inexcusable." They added: "She is going to take the right steps and comply with the law. Hopefully, this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

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Britney Spears' Loved Ones Wanted Her to Get Help

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears' loved ones wanted her to get help, a source claimed.

The singer's loved ones apparently wanted her to get help sooner rather than later, a source told OK!. "Those around Brit are hoping this moment could be pivotal. People are hoping it becomes a turning point that finally pushes her toward getting professional help in a structured environment. The concern is that without intervention, the pattern of behavior may continue, so there is a strong feeling that rehab or a similar program could provide the stability she needs, and they are praying she goes into treatment."

Britney Spears Thanks Her Fans Post-Arrest

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram post-arrest.