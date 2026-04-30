Britney Spears Officially Faces Criminal Charges in DUI Case Nearly 2 Months After Arrest

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Britney Spears was officially hit with criminal charges nearly two months after her arrest in Southern California. The "Toxic" singer, 44, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI by prosecutors in Ventura County, Calif., a news outlet reported on Thursday, April 30.

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Britney Spears Will Reportedly Be Offered a 'Wet Reckless' in DUI Case

Source: MEGA Britney Spears will reportedly be offered a 'wet reckless' during her May 4 arraignment.

The pop star will reportedly be offered a "wet reckless" due to several factors, including no prior DUI history, no injuries and a relatively low blood alcohol level at the time of her arrest. The resolution is "common," according to officials, especially when the defendant "demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program." (The star entered rehab earlier this month.) Spears will make the plea deal during her arraignment on Monday, May 4, per the D.A.'s Office. If granted, she'll be required to complete a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines and fees.

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Britney Spears Was Arrested on March 4

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested after police noticed her vehicle swerving 'in and out of lanes' on March 4.

As OK! previously reported, Spears was arrested on March 4 after police caught her swerving her black BMW 430i "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" at around 9:30 p.m. local time, according to a dispatch call. After the Crossroads actress was pulled over, she "showed signs of impairment" and was taken into custody after a series of field sobriety tests. She also had unknown pills on her.

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Britney Spears' Rep Called It an 'Unfortunate Incident'

Source: MEGA Britney Spears reportedly checked into rehab on April 12.

Spears' manager and longtime friend, Cade Hudson, addressed the scandal on March 5, calling it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued in a public statement. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Britney Spears Checked Into Rebab Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' two sons were a 'big part' of her choosing to go to rehab.