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Britney Spears Officially Faces Criminal Charges in DUI Case Nearly 2 Months After Arrest

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Source: MEGA

Britney Spears entered rehab a few weeks after the arrest.

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April 30 2026, Updated 5:31 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears was officially hit with criminal charges nearly two months after her arrest in Southern California.

The "Toxic" singer, 44, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI by prosecutors in Ventura County, Calif., a news outlet reported on Thursday, April 30.

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Britney Spears Will Reportedly Be Offered a 'Wet Reckless' in DUI Case

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Photo of Britney Spears will reportedly be offered a 'wet reckless' during her May 4 arraignment.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears will reportedly be offered a 'wet reckless' during her May 4 arraignment.

The pop star will reportedly be offered a "wet reckless" due to several factors, including no prior DUI history, no injuries and a relatively low blood alcohol level at the time of her arrest.

The resolution is "common," according to officials, especially when the defendant "demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program." (The star entered rehab earlier this month.)

Spears will make the plea deal during her arraignment on Monday, May 4, per the D.A.'s Office. If granted, she'll be required to complete a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines and fees.

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Britney Spears Was Arrested on March 4

Photo of Britney Spears was arrested after police noticed her vehicle swerving 'in and out of lanes' on March 4.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was arrested after police noticed her vehicle swerving 'in and out of lanes' on March 4.

As OK! previously reported, Spears was arrested on March 4 after police caught her swerving her black BMW 430i "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" at around 9:30 p.m. local time, according to a dispatch call.

After the Crossroads actress was pulled over, she "showed signs of impairment" and was taken into custody after a series of field sobriety tests. She also had unknown pills on her.

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Britney Spears' Rep Called It an 'Unfortunate Incident'

Photo of Britney Spears reportedly checked into rehab on April 12.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears reportedly checked into rehab on April 12.

Spears' manager and longtime friend, Cade Hudson, addressed the scandal on March 5, calling it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued in a public statement. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Britney Spears Checked Into Rebab Earlier This Month

Photo of Britney Spears' two sons were a 'big part' of her choosing to go to rehab.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' two sons were a 'big part' of her choosing to go to rehab.

Spears voluntarily checked herself into rehab on April 12 after finally agreeing to get help, TMZ reported at the time.

"She realizes she hit rock bottom," a source told the outlet.

A separate outlet reported that the singer's two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, played a major role in her decision to seek professional assistance.

"Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy," an insider close to the situation told People. “She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail. It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option.”

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