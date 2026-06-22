VIDEOS Britney Spears Suffers Near-Wardrobe Malfunction as She Dances With Brace on Her Wrist After Claiming She Was Robbed: Watch Source: @britneyspears/instagram In a video posted to her Instagram, Britney Spears almost bared more than she intended after claiming she was robbed three years ago. Olivia Callanan June 22 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Britney Spears, 44, is back at it on Instagram, posting a new dance video on Sunday, June 21, that quickly racked up views from fans and sparked concerns among many. The clip, set to original audio, shows her running through a series of moves in her living room, a now-familiar format for the pop star, who has built a steady habit of sharing these home videos with followers.

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A Close Call

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a recent Instagram video.

In the video, Spears wore a yellow silk mini dress paired with tall heeled boots, moving through her routine with her usual energy. At one point, she added a brown fedora to the look, and at another point, picked up a small purple guitar, using it as more of a prop rather than actually playing it. She also had a soft cast on one hand, though the post made no mention of why she was wearing a brace on her wrist or how she may have hurt it. The aforementioned silk mini dress appeared to offer minimal coverage, creating a moment that bordered on a wardrobe malfunction. Throughout the video, the dress required frequent adjustment as one of the straps repeatedly slipped down her shoulder, drawing attention to the precarious nature of Spears' outfit.

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A Robbery Revisited

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram A few hours after posting another dance video, Britney Spears spoke out about an alleged robbery that occurred three years ago.

The dance video wasn't the only thing Spears shared that day. The same day, she posted again, this time claiming she had been robbed. In the caption, Spears reflected on a theft from her home roughly three years ago, when she says coats, jewelry and much of her wardrobe went missing. She described feeling dismissed at the time, saying the lack of response left her feeling "completely helpless," and reflected on how the experience affected her emotionally in the aftermath. She also questioned whether the people responsible understood exactly what they were taking.

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'I 100 Percent Rebelled On Instagram'

Source: @britneyspears/instagram In the post, Britney Spears said she rebelled on Instagram after feeling 'helpless.'