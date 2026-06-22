Britney Spears Suffers Near-Wardrobe Malfunction as She Dances With Brace on Her Wrist After Claiming She Was Robbed: Watch
June 22 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
Britney Spears, 44, is back at it on Instagram, posting a new dance video on Sunday, June 21, that quickly racked up views from fans and sparked concerns among many.
The clip, set to original audio, shows her running through a series of moves in her living room, a now-familiar format for the pop star, who has built a steady habit of sharing these home videos with followers.
A Close Call
In the video, Spears wore a yellow silk mini dress paired with tall heeled boots, moving through her routine with her usual energy. At one point, she added a brown fedora to the look, and at another point, picked up a small purple guitar, using it as more of a prop rather than actually playing it. She also had a soft cast on one hand, though the post made no mention of why she was wearing a brace on her wrist or how she may have hurt it.
The aforementioned silk mini dress appeared to offer minimal coverage, creating a moment that bordered on a wardrobe malfunction.
Throughout the video, the dress required frequent adjustment as one of the straps repeatedly slipped down her shoulder, drawing attention to the precarious nature of Spears' outfit.
A Robbery Revisited
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The dance video wasn't the only thing Spears shared that day. The same day, she posted again, this time claiming she had been robbed.
In the caption, Spears reflected on a theft from her home roughly three years ago, when she says coats, jewelry and much of her wardrobe went missing. She described feeling dismissed at the time, saying the lack of response left her feeling "completely helpless," and reflected on how the experience affected her emotionally in the aftermath. She also questioned whether the people responsible understood exactly what they were taking.
'I 100 Percent Rebelled On Instagram'
"Not a victim, I’m just curious as to how people were able to make me feel so cheap and crazy when my coats, jewelry and half my wardrobe went missing 3 years ago … I’m going back to that week because it actually did something to me physiologically when the response was nothing we can do about it … it 100 percent hurt me emotionally and felt completely helpless ... I will say ever since that happened I 100 percent rebelled on Instagram and showed myself as cheap and probably secretly angry," she wrote.
Notably, Spears connected the theft to a shift in how she's used Instagram ever since. She suggested that the experience changed something in her, leading her to lean into a more rebellious version of herself online, one she described as appearing "cheap" and quietly angry in her posts.
It's a rare moment of self-reflection from Spears, tying her present-day social media antics back to an experience she says left a lasting impact on her.