or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Videos > Britney Spears
OK LogoVIDEOS

Britney Spears Suffers Near-Wardrobe Malfunction as She Dances With Brace on Her Wrist After Claiming She Was Robbed: Watch

Image of In a video posted to her Instagram, Britney Spears almost bared more than she intended after claiming she was robbed three years ago.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

In a video posted to her Instagram, Britney Spears almost bared more than she intended after claiming she was robbed three years ago.

June 22 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears, 44, is back at it on Instagram, posting a new dance video on Sunday, June 21, that quickly racked up views from fans and sparked concerns among many.

The clip, set to original audio, shows her running through a series of moves in her living room, a now-familiar format for the pop star, who has built a steady habit of sharing these home videos with followers.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A Close Call

Image of Britney Spears almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction in recent Instagram video.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a recent Instagram video.

In the video, Spears wore a yellow silk mini dress paired with tall heeled boots, moving through her routine with her usual energy. At one point, she added a brown fedora to the look, and at another point, picked up a small purple guitar, using it as more of a prop rather than actually playing it. She also had a soft cast on one hand, though the post made no mention of why she was wearing a brace on her wrist or how she may have hurt it.

The aforementioned silk mini dress appeared to offer minimal coverage, creating a moment that bordered on a wardrobe malfunction.

Throughout the video, the dress required frequent adjustment as one of the straps repeatedly slipped down her shoulder, drawing attention to the precarious nature of Spears' outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

A Robbery Revisited

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of A few hours after posting another dance video, Britney Spears spoke out about an alleged robbery that occurred three years ago.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

A few hours after posting another dance video, Britney Spears spoke out about an alleged robbery that occurred three years ago.

The dance video wasn't the only thing Spears shared that day. The same day, she posted again, this time claiming she had been robbed.

In the caption, Spears reflected on a theft from her home roughly three years ago, when she says coats, jewelry and much of her wardrobe went missing. She described feeling dismissed at the time, saying the lack of response left her feeling "completely helpless," and reflected on how the experience affected her emotionally in the aftermath. She also questioned whether the people responsible understood exactly what they were taking.

Article continues below advertisement

'I 100 Percent Rebelled On Instagram'

Image of In the post, Britney Spears said she rebelled on Instagram after feeling 'helpless.'
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

In the post, Britney Spears said she rebelled on Instagram after feeling 'helpless.'

"Not a victim, I’m just curious as to how people were able to make me feel so cheap and crazy when my coats, jewelry and half my wardrobe went missing 3 years ago … I’m going back to that week because it actually did something to me physiologically when the response was nothing we can do about it … it 100 percent hurt me emotionally and felt completely helpless ... I will say ever since that happened I 100 percent rebelled on Instagram and showed myself as cheap and probably secretly angry," she wrote.

Notably, Spears connected the theft to a shift in how she's used Instagram ever since. She suggested that the experience changed something in her, leading her to lean into a more rebellious version of herself online, one she described as appearing "cheap" and quietly angry in her posts.

It's a rare moment of self-reflection from Spears, tying her present-day social media antics back to an experience she says left a lasting impact on her.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.