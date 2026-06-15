Britney Spears Shows Off Her Wild Dance Moves in Low-Rise Jeans After DUI Arrest and Short-Lived Rehab Stint: Watch
June 15 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
Britney Spears, 44, is back on the dance floor, or at least her version of it.
In a since-deleted Instagram post from Monday, June 15, the "Toxic" singer can be seen twirling around in a new dance video with her stomach on full display.
She showed off her wild moves while wearing a pair of low-rise jeans and a blue crop top, accessorizing with tall black boots and a fedora, pulling her hair up to complete the effortlessly casual look.
Dancing Through It
Opting for original audio and no caption, she let her dancing speak for itself — and it did. The clip, though brief, had all the characteristics of a typical Spears Instagram moment: carefree and unfiltered.
This post comes amid ongoing public concern over the pop star's well-being, following a string of headlines surrounding her erratic behavior, a recent DUI arrest and a trip to rehab.
The Incident in Question
As previously reported by OK!, Spears was arrested back in March after multiple calls reported her swerving through lanes at an increased speed. When authorities arrived, she initially refused to exit her vehicle, leading to a tense exchange before officers discovered an unprescribed bottle of pills and an empty wine glass inside the car.
Spears was ultimately let off on lesser charges, sentenced to 12 months' probation and one day in jail, and was also ordered to pay fines, consent to vehicle searches and complete a DUI education program.
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Road to Recovery
Following her arrest, Spears voluntarily checked herself into rehab, with a representative describing the move as a "long overdue change." This marks a rare public acknowledgement from those closest to her, hoping the next chapter will look different from the one behind it.
The video comes at a time when sources say Spears is actively working hard on recovery, though it seems the road has not come without a few bumps.
'Completely Blown Out of Proportion'
Reports surfaced in mid-May of a chaotic scene at a local Sherman Oaks restaurant, The Blue Dog Tavern.
It is said that Spears allegedly stood up and sat down repeatedly, spoke loudly, and at one point began barking. Some witnesses claimed she walked between tables carrying a knife, sparking concerns for their safety.
Her team was quick to push back, insisting that the events had been "completely blown out of proportion." According to her rep, Spears was simply recounting a story about a dog to her assistant and bodyguard, and the knife in question was being used to cut her burger in half.