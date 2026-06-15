Britney Spears Shows Off Her Wild Dance Moves in Low-Rise Jeans After DUI Arrest and Short-Lived Rehab Stint: Watch

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Britney Spears, 44, is back on the dance floor, or at least her version of it. In a since-deleted Instagram post from Monday, June 15, the "Toxic" singer can be seen twirling around in a new dance video with her stomach on full display. She showed off her wild moves while wearing a pair of low-rise jeans and a blue crop top, accessorizing with tall black boots and a fedora, pulling her hair up to complete the effortlessly casual look.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram The music artist took to Instagram to show off her dance moves once again.

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Dancing Through It

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram;MEGA The 'Womanizer' singer was stopped by authorities for unsafe driving in California.

Opting for original audio and no caption, she let her dancing speak for itself — and it did. The clip, though brief, had all the characteristics of a typical Spears Instagram moment: carefree and unfiltered. This post comes amid ongoing public concern over the pop star's well-being, following a string of headlines surrounding her erratic behavior, a recent DUI arrest and a trip to rehab.

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The Incident in Question

Source: MEGA Britney Spears checks herself into rehab following arrest.

As previously reported by OK!, Spears was arrested back in March after multiple calls reported her swerving through lanes at an increased speed. When authorities arrived, she initially refused to exit her vehicle, leading to a tense exchange before officers discovered an unprescribed bottle of pills and an empty wine glass inside the car. Spears was ultimately let off on lesser charges, sentenced to 12 months' probation and one day in jail, and was also ordered to pay fines, consent to vehicle searches and complete a DUI education program.

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Road to Recovery

Source: MEGA Representatives for the singer claim she is focused on her recovery.

Following her arrest, Spears voluntarily checked herself into rehab, with a representative describing the move as a "long overdue change." This marks a rare public acknowledgement from those closest to her, hoping the next chapter will look different from the one behind it. The video comes at a time when sources say Spears is actively working hard on recovery, though it seems the road has not come without a few bumps.

'Completely Blown Out of Proportion'

Source: MEGA The public remains concerned after her most recent outburst in a California restaurant.