Britney Spears Admits She's Had Her Clothes and Jewelry Stolen: 'I'm So Used to People Taking My Things'

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Britney Spears shared the ups and downs she's experienced over the years in a candid but somewhat confusing Thursday, May 28, Instagram update. The singer — who endured a short stay at rehab after her DUI arrest in March — admitted she's had an "interesting" several months so far and revealed she's been spending an "embarrassing" amount of time doing arts and crafts. Elsewhere in her post, she went on a tangent about how people have stolen from her over the years.

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Britney Spears Has Been Doing Arts and Crafts

Source: mega Britney Spears has taken up crafting and talked about her love for doing stained glass projects.

While she's enjoyed being artsy, it also brought up some unexpected feelings. "I might have went a bit coo coo in the nest when I honestly believed I could create my own stained glass … I got bits and pieces of broken glass, big pieces, small… all laid down on white sheets… to make it properly," she explained in her post.

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The Singer Discusses Her 'Emotional Issues'

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The singer admitted she feels 'a lot of emotional issues' when in the kitchen.

"I have a lot of emotional issues that come up in my kitchen… I have no idea why," the mother-of-two continued. "I guess that’s usually where we as family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook and well for some reason I did my crafts there." The star has had a rocky relationship with her parents, as she claimed she was mistreated while under her father's strict conservatorship. She blamed her mother and sister for allowing the alleged abuse and financial mismanagement to take place.

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Source: mega Britney Spears feels at peace when looking at her stained glass pieces.

After painting all night, the pop star, 44, was proud of her finished project, which she "fell in love" with despite it not being perfect. "I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to…l was excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat my cereal or snacks … something very demure to me and one of a kind," she expressed. "The light was so soft and not too bright it was the most peaceful feeling… it was in my kitchen for 3 months… I never moved it from when I first made it.”

People Have Stolen Britney Spears' Belongings

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The mom-of-two said someone stole all of her jewelry two years ago.