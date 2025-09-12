or
Brittany Cartwright Addresses Relationship With New Flame Brandon Hanson After Jax Taylor Divorce: 'From My Kentucky Days'

Photo of Brittany Cartwright and Brandon Hanson
Source: MEGA;@mommastanko/TikTok

The Valley's Brittany Cartwright is setting the record straight on her relationship status after being spotted on a PDA-filled vacation with Brandon Hanson.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Brittany Cartwright is setting the record straight after being spotted on a PDA-filled vacation with Brandon Hanson.

“Everybody's like, 'Brittany has a new boyfriend!” Cartwright, 36, told a news outlet on Tuesday, September 9. “Nothing's official yet. I'm definitely dating. It's somebody that I used to date 15 years ago, so we're reconnecting. I know him from my Kentucky days. So, just trying to enjoy it."

Brittany Cartwright Is Enjoying New Romance

Photo of Brittany Cartwright feels 'a lot of pressure' with her new romance.
Source: MEGA;@mommastanko/TikTok

Brittany Cartwright feels 'a lot of pressure' with her new romance.

Although the Vanderpump Rules alum has been enjoying the new romance, she admitted there was “a lot of pressure” now that it's “all over the internet.”

Cartwright and Hanson’s relationship has seemingly moved in the fast lane after being spotted at a Los Angeles event on August 21. Later that month, the duo was seen on a romantic getaway in Mexico, where photos captured them hugging and kissing on the beach.

Brittany Cartwright Is Known for Her Relationship With Jax Taylor

Photo of Brittany Cartwright is known for her relationship with Jax Taylor.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright is known for her relationship with Jax Taylor.

Cartwright is known for her relationship with Jax Taylor, which played out throughout the Vanderpump Rules franchise. The Kentucky native filed for divorce from Taylor, 46, in August 2024 after five years of marriage. The pair continues to co-parent their son, Cruz, whom they welcomed in 2021.

“Marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she wrote, announcing their initial separation in February 2024. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

MORE ON:
Brittany Cartwright

Brittany's New Man Is Also Going Through a Split

Photo of Brandon Hanson is also going through a split.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Hanson is also going through a split.

Cartwright’s new flame is reportedly going through a divorce of his own. After fans identified Hanson as the VPR star’s latest romance on TikTok in August, a woman named Jasina Stanko jumped into the comments section with shocking claims.

“He's my husband!!!” she wrote. “That man is married.”

Benson Hanson Has Been Single for 7 Months

Photo of Brandon Hanson was formerly married to Jasina Stanko.
Source: @mommastanko/TikTok

Brandon Hanson was formerly married to Jasina Stanko.

Later that month, insiders gave more insight into Hanson and Stanko's split and revealed they'd been broken up for more than half a year.

“Brittany’s new relationship comes at a time as they both are experiencing similar life changes,” a source shared. “Like Brittany, he is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months.”

They insisted Cartwright and Hanson had known each other for a bit and “reconnected well after he had already been separated.”

“The two have found comfort in each other as they’ve been navigating their respective divorces and personal life changes,” the insider concluded.

