Brittany Cartwright Addresses Relationship With New Flame Brandon Hanson After Jax Taylor Divorce: 'From My Kentucky Days'

Brittany Cartwright is setting the record straight after being spotted on a PDA-filled vacation with Brandon Hanson. “Everybody's like, 'Brittany has a new boyfriend!” Cartwright, 36, told a news outlet on Tuesday, September 9. “Nothing's official yet. I'm definitely dating. It's somebody that I used to date 15 years ago, so we're reconnecting. I know him from my Kentucky days. So, just trying to enjoy it."

Brittany Cartwright Is Enjoying New Romance

Source: MEGA;@mommastanko/TikTok Brittany Cartwright feels 'a lot of pressure' with her new romance.

Although the Vanderpump Rules alum has been enjoying the new romance, she admitted there was “a lot of pressure” now that it's “all over the internet.” Cartwright and Hanson’s relationship has seemingly moved in the fast lane after being spotted at a Los Angeles event on August 21. Later that month, the duo was seen on a romantic getaway in Mexico, where photos captured them hugging and kissing on the beach.

Brittany Cartwright Is Known for Her Relationship With Jax Taylor

Source: MEGA Brittany Cartwright is known for her relationship with Jax Taylor.

Cartwright is known for her relationship with Jax Taylor, which played out throughout the Vanderpump Rules franchise. The Kentucky native filed for divorce from Taylor, 46, in August 2024 after five years of marriage. The pair continues to co-parent their son, Cruz, whom they welcomed in 2021. “Marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she wrote, announcing their initial separation in February 2024. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Brittany's New Man Is Also Going Through a Split

Source: MEGA Brandon Hanson is also going through a split.

Cartwright’s new flame is reportedly going through a divorce of his own. After fans identified Hanson as the VPR star’s latest romance on TikTok in August, a woman named Jasina Stanko jumped into the comments section with shocking claims. “He's my husband!!!” she wrote. “That man is married.”

Benson Hanson Has Been Single for 7 Months

Source: @mommastanko/TikTok Brandon Hanson was formerly married to Jasina Stanko.