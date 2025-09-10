'Happy' Brittany Cartwright Gushes Over Her Latest Romance After Jax Taylor Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Cartwright is setting the record straight about her love life after splitting from Jax Taylor. On Tuesday, September 9, the Vanderpump Rules alum opened up about her new connection with Brandon Hanson while attending FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test event in Los Angeles.

“I am not in a relationship yet, I am dating, and he is a great guy, so we’ll see where it goes. I am very happy,” she told a news outlet.

Source: MaximoTV/YouTube Brittany Cartwright revealed she is 'not in a relationship yet.'

She later doubled down in a chat with TMZ, explaining that she and Hanson have known each other for “15 years.” “I met him back in Kentucky, a long time ago,” she said. “We’re not technically boyfriend and girlfriend just yet. No title yet.”

Cartwright had nothing but praise for Hanson, calling him “a great person, great father” and “all around a good person.”

Source: MEGA;@mommastanko/TikTok 'The Valley' star said she and Brandon Hanson have known each other for '15 years.'

For now, though, she said they prefer to take things one day at a time. “We’re just focused on having fun and doing our thing right now,” she added. “I really like him.”

Of course, the relationship hasn’t come without a little drama. Just last month, fans identified Hanson in a TikTok post, and a woman named Jasina Stanko jumped into the comments section with shocking claims. “He's my husband!!!” she wrote. “That man is married.”

Source: @mommastanko/TikTok Brittany Cartwright described Brandon Hanson as a 'great person.'

When another user asked if she had only dated him, Stanko doubled down and said, “I married him.”

Insiders quickly pushed back, saying the situation isn’t what it looks like. “Brittany’s new relationship comes at a time as they both are experiencing similar life changes,” one source explained. “Like Brittany, he is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months.” The source stressed that Cartwright and Hanson “reconnected well after he had already been separated” and found comfort in one another while working through their divorces.

Cartwright first revealed her separation from Taylor on the February 29, 2024, episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast. “Marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she admitted. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Source: MEGA The star officially filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August 2024.