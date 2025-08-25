or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Brittany Cartwright
REALITY TV NEWS

Brittany Cartwright Blasted by New Boyfriend's Wife as Reality Star Is Embroiled in Love Triangle Drama

Composite photo of Brittany Cartwright was blasted by her new boyfriend's wife.
Source: Bravo; @mommastanko/TikTok

Brittany Cartwright was blasted by her new boyfriend's wife.

Aug. 25 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright is moving on from ex Jax Taylor with another man — but her new flame is allegedly married!

After a TikTok post identified Cartwright’s new beau as Brandon Hanson, a woman named Jasina Stanko took to the comments section to air out his dirty laundry.

Brittany Cartwright's New Boyfriend Is Married

Photo of Jasina Stanko claimed Brandon Hanson, Brittany Cartwright's new boyfriend, is her husband.
Source: @mommastanko/TikTok

Jasina Stanko claimed Brandon Hanson, Brittany Cartwright's new boyfriend, is her husband.

“He's my husband!!!” she wrote. “That man is married.”

A follower probed for more, asking if she “dated” him too, but she insisted she “married him.”

An insider spoke to a media outlet to insist the situation isn’t as simple as it sounds.

Brittany Cartwright's New Boyfriend Is Estranged From His Wife

Photo of Brittany Cartwright's new man is 'separated' from his wife, according to an insider.
Source: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright's new man is 'separated' from his wife, according to an insider.

“Brittany’s new relationship comes at a time as they both are experiencing similar life changes,” a source shared. “Like Brittany, he is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months.”

They insisted Cartwright and Hanson have known each other for a bit and “reconnected well after he had already been separated.”

“The two have found comfort in each other as they’ve been navigating their respective divorces and personal life changes,” the insider concluded.

Brittany and Jax's Divorce

Photo of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor separated in 2024.
Source: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor separated in 2024.

Cartwright initially confirmed she was separated from Taylor on the February 29, 2024 episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“Marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she said at the time. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

In August 2024, Cartwright officially pulled the plug and filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Listing the date of separation as January 24, she went on to seek primary legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz, 4. Cartwright also noted she would like Taylor to have visitation rights for their son and asked the court not to award spousal support to either of them.

Jax Taylor Is Stalling His Divorce From Brittany Cartwright

Photo of Brittany Cartwright is currently in the throes of a divorce from Jax Taylor, which he admitted he's purposely stalling.
Source: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright is currently in the throes of a divorce from Jax Taylor, which he admitted he's purposely stalling.

On the first part of The Valley’s Season 2 reunion, which aired on July 29, Taylor admitted he’s purposely been stalling his divorce due to concerns for his financial future — though that could come back to bite him.

"In a divorce proceeding every word can become evidence," lawyer Evan Schein of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP in Manhattan shared with OK! regarding Taylor’s admission. "For Jax Taylor to admit he was intentionally stalling divorce proceedings for financial gain is a terrible public relations move even if it may be a good legal strategy decision."

He noted there can be “many reasons” why one person in a divorce wants to “delay resolution,” with one of those reasons being “financial gain.”

"While frustrating to the spouse who is on the receiving end of the delays, it is up to the Judge presiding over the case to move things forward and see through the delay tactics by one spouse,” he added.

Schein also shared Taylor could face “financial penalties” if he continues to stall his divorce.

