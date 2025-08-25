Brittany Cartwright Blasted by New Boyfriend's Wife as Reality Star Is Embroiled in Love Triangle Drama

Article continues below advertisement

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright is moving on from ex Jax Taylor with another man — but her new flame is allegedly married! After a TikTok post identified Cartwright’s new beau as Brandon Hanson, a woman named Jasina Stanko took to the comments section to air out his dirty laundry.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Cartwright's New Boyfriend Is Married

Source: @mommastanko/TikTok Jasina Stanko claimed Brandon Hanson, Brittany Cartwright's new boyfriend, is her husband.

“He's my husband!!!” she wrote. “That man is married.” A follower probed for more, asking if she “dated” him too, but she insisted she “married him.” An insider spoke to a media outlet to insist the situation isn’t as simple as it sounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Cartwright's New Boyfriend Is Estranged From His Wife

Source: Bravo Brittany Cartwright's new man is 'separated' from his wife, according to an insider.

“Brittany’s new relationship comes at a time as they both are experiencing similar life changes,” a source shared. “Like Brittany, he is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months.” They insisted Cartwright and Hanson have known each other for a bit and “reconnected well after he had already been separated.” “The two have found comfort in each other as they’ve been navigating their respective divorces and personal life changes,” the insider concluded.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany and Jax's Divorce

Source: Bravo Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor separated in 2024.

Cartwright initially confirmed she was separated from Taylor on the February 29, 2024 episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast. “Marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she said at the time. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.” In August 2024, Cartwright officially pulled the plug and filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.” Listing the date of separation as January 24, she went on to seek primary legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz, 4. Cartwright also noted she would like Taylor to have visitation rights for their son and asked the court not to award spousal support to either of them.

Jax Taylor Is Stalling His Divorce From Brittany Cartwright

Source: Bravo Brittany Cartwright is currently in the throes of a divorce from Jax Taylor, which he admitted he's purposely stalling.