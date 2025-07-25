Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Cartwright just dropped her summer bombshell pics! The Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram to post a sizzling set of snaps that had fans raving. Rocking a series of curve-hugging one-piece bathing suits, Cartwright looked confident and carefree while soaking up the sun.

In one pic, she wore a brown cutout swimsuit with a plunging neckline, her voluminous curls cascading over one shoulder. Another photo showed her in a coral pink one-piece with orange floral accents — nearly spilling out of the top as she dipped into the pool. She added a glam close-up of her peach-toned makeup look, keeping the vibe flirty and fun.

Source: @brittany/Instagram Brittany Cartwright shared new swimsuit photos on Instagram.

Of course, her followers filled the comments section with love. “Gorgeous ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote, while another added, “STUNNING! This is a REAL body… give us regular non-Hollywood folks true natural beauty!” “He can rawt in h---, go off queen!!!🔥😍,” one user quipped, taking a jab at ex Jax Taylor. “Jax punching air rn,” another added. “A D--- BOMBSHELL🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a fan raved.

Source: @brittany/Instagram In another photo, 'The Valley' star posed in a coral suit with flower details.

The bold post comes more than a year after Cartwright announced their separation in February 2024. She officially filed for divorce in August of that year, marking the end of their turbulent relationship. Earlier this year, Cartwright got candid about rewatching her personal life on screen during Season 2 of The Valley.

“It’s been emotional for sure,” she told OK! in May. “Reliving everything isn’t easy, especially during such a big transition in my life, but I also feel really proud of how open and honest I’ve been. I hope it helps someone else going through something similar.”

Source: @brittany/Instagram The post comes months after Brittany Cartwright's split from Jax Taylor.

As for Taylor, the former bartender revealed on July 16 that he won’t return for the next season of The Valley, saying he’s focusing on his sobriety. According to an insider, the rest of the cast was “absolutely blindsided.”

“Most of the cast were notified that filming was going to begin at the end of the summer,” a source told an outlet. “They expected Jax would be a part of the new season because — even as late as yesterday — he hadn’t said otherwise. This is a huge surprise.”

Source: MEGA Jax Taylor will not be returning to 'The Valley.'

Bravo has yet to comment on his decision, but Taylor released a statement calling the past year “incredibly challenging.” "After many honest conversations with my team and producers," he said, "I realized my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health and co-parenting."

More recently, the couple’s divorce was expected to be finalized on Monday, July 21 — but turns out, they’re still legally married. “[Jax] said your divorce was set to be finalized July 21, which was yesterday,” Andy Cohen said to Cartwright during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Are you now officially divorced?”