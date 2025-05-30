'Emotional' Brittany Cartwright Spills on Watching Her Relationship With Jax Taylor Implode on 'The Valley'

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright admitted it's not easy to watch her life play out on TV.

“It’s been emotional for sure,” the reality starlet exclusively told OK! while discussing her partnership with Life Time & Kiehl’s. “Reliving everything isn’t easy, especially during such a big transition in my life, but I also feel really proud of how open and honest I’ve been. I hope it helps someone else going through something similar.”

Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August 2024, which is now airing on the small screen.