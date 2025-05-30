'Emotional' Brittany Cartwright Spills on Watching Her Relationship With Jax Taylor Implode on 'The Valley'
The Valley star Brittany Cartwright admitted it's not easy to watch her life play out on TV.
“It’s been emotional for sure,” the reality starlet exclusively told OK! while discussing her partnership with Life Time & Kiehl’s. “Reliving everything isn’t easy, especially during such a big transition in my life, but I also feel really proud of how open and honest I’ve been. I hope it helps someone else going through something similar.”
Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August 2024, which is now airing on the small screen.
An Update on Cruz
Aside from problems with Taylor, Cartwright recently opened up about their son, Cruz, detailing he has autism and is non-verbal. “Cruz is my whole heart,” she noted about her little one. “He’s doing amazing — so sweet, so smart and just the happiest little boy.”
She added he’s what’s kept her “grounded every single day,” adding “being his mom is the biggest blessing.”
A New Relationship
Cartwright's been busy as of late, as she recently became the star of a social media campaign for a collaboration between Kiehl's and Life Time. She announced the news creatively by teasing a new man via Instagram Stories at the gym, later hard-launching the relationship, a.k.a. telling fans about the collab on social media.
“Kiehl’s reached out to me with this amazing idea, and it just felt like the perfect timing and fit,” she said of the opportunity. “I’ve always loved both brands, and with everything going on in my life, I’ve really leaned into wellness and self-care. It was such a natural partnership — and I’m so glad I said yes!”
Cartwright shared she’s “most excited” to help bring attention to “how important it is to take care of yourself physically, mentally [and] emotionally.” “The partnership is about more than just products in a dressing room,” she added. “It’s about celebrating new beginnings and finding strength in your everyday routines. And the campaign concept? So fun.”
When asked who came up with the idea of launching her “new man” as a way to introduce this campaign, she said it was a “team effort.”
A New Chapter
“When we were brainstorming ideas, someone threw out the idea of a soft launch and it immediately clicked,” she elaborated. “We wanted to have a little fun with it, get people curious, and tap into the energy of reinvention. It was the perfect mix of cheeky and empowering.”
Cartwright concluded by sharing she's “really grateful for the support and opportunities like this."
“I’m entering a new chapter and doing it on my own terms,” she shared. “That feels really good.”