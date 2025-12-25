Brittany Cartwright's Dramatic Transformation: See Her Glow-Up in Before and After Photos
Dec. 25 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Brittany Cartwright is happy and proud of her transformation after her split from Jax Taylor.
In October, The Valley star shared the progress of her journey after undergoing a weight-loss procedure. She uploaded a bathroom mirror selfie, which showed the bandages on her stomach and drainage tubes.
"When they said 'remove what no longer serves you,' I took it literally 💅," she captioned the post.
Cartwright added, "In all seriousness, y'all know I always keep it real — and sooo…I did a thing💕 Something I've wanted to do for years and I finally took the step for me. I couldn't be happier. Still recovering, but feeling stronger (and lighter 😉) every day. Can't wait to share more with you soon! 💖✨."
Scroll down to see Cartwright's transformation in before and after photos.
2015
The Vanderpump Rules alum had been a regular presence at events before kicking off her weight-loss journey, including the Pucker & Pout launch in Los Angeles, Calif.
She glowed in a white strapless peplum dress that matched her white shoes with black straps. To highlight her décolletage, she pulled her dark blonde hair back from her face and let it cascade down her back.
2016
Cartwright stunned at the NYLON Pre-Grammy party in a black long-sleeved dress with a prominent slit on one side. For her shoes, she opted for a pair of sparkly high heels to elevate her glam.
2017
During the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cartwright graced the red carpet in a red velvet dress with a plunging neckline and a tie-waist design. She complemented her bold look with a black clutch bag and strappy high heels.
2018
Together with her dog, the TV personality attended the Lisa Vanderpump and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation's 3rd Annual World Dog Day in Los Angeles.
2019
Cartwright dazzled in a hot pink jumpsuit she paired with silver high-heeled sandals at an event in Las Vegas.
2021
Hot mama! The mom-of-one stepped out at the Midnight in the Switchgrass special screening in a show-stopping red asymmetrical dress with a V-neckline and a slit.
2022
In 2022, Cartwright put her slimmer figure on full display after losing 27 pounds.
"Every single woman is not gonna bounce right back after they have a baby and I think there's just too much pressure. I felt it big time," she said. "Obviously, the Jenny Craig Max Up program is amazing. I would definitely recommend that because it's so easy, especially for a busy lifestyle. It's easy to have your meals planned out for you; You're not having to do it yourself."
2023
The reality TV star turned heads at the 18th Annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration. She showed some skin in a pink mini-dress with a plunging neckline and a ruffled hem, letting it trace her silhouette.
2024
Cartwright looked bold and beautiful in a strapless dress and matching shoes at the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders.
March 2025
On the red carpet at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cartwright oozed effortless charisma in a burgundy, form-fitting latex dress that highlighted her curves.
July 2025
Cartwright looked beautiful in white at the Los Angeles premiere of Outlander: Blood of My Blood.
October 2025
Cartwright offered the first look at her dramatic transformation in October.
November 2025
"Let's take a moment for the glam 👏🏼," she captioned a November photoset, which was taken while she was getting styled by her glam team before an event.