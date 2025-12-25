Brittany Cartwright's Dramatic Transformation: See Her Glow-Up in Before and After Photos

Brittany Cartwright is happy and proud of her transformation after her split from Jax Taylor.

In October, The Valley star shared the progress of her journey after undergoing a weight-loss procedure. She uploaded a bathroom mirror selfie, which showed the bandages on her stomach and drainage tubes.

"When they said 'remove what no longer serves you,' I took it literally 💅," she captioned the post.

Cartwright added, "In all seriousness, y'all know I always keep it real — and sooo…I did a thing💕 Something I've wanted to do for years and I finally took the step for me. I couldn't be happier. Still recovering, but feeling stronger (and lighter 😉) every day. Can't wait to share more with you soon! 💖✨."