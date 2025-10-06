or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Brittany Cartwright
NEWS

Brittany Cartwright Teases Weight Loss Procedure After Jax Taylor Divorce: 'Feeling Stronger and Lighter'

Photo of Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA; @brittanycartwright/Instagram

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Brittany Cartwright 'removed what no longer served' her and teased a weight loss procedure following her split from Jax Taylor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Brittany Cartwright is making major changes following her split from Jax Taylor.

“When they said ‘remove what no longer serves you,’ I took it literally 💅,” Cartwright, 36, wrote in a lengthy caption via Instagram on Sunday, October 5.

Brittany Cartwright Revealed Her Bandages

Photo of Brittany Cartwright seemingly revealed a weight loss procedure.
Source: @brittanycartwright/Instagram

Brittany Cartwright seemingly revealed a weight loss procedure.

In the photo, the Vanderpump Rules alum took a bathroom mirror selfie wearing shorts and an open button-down shirt, revealing bandages on her stomach and visible draining tubes.

“In all seriousness, y’all know I always keep it real — and sooo…I did a thing💕 Something I’ve wanted to do for years and I finally took the step for me. I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote in the caption. “Still recovering, but feeling stronger (and lighter 😉) every day. Can’t wait to share more with you soon! 💖✨”

Although the Bravo star didn’t elaborate on what procedure she had done, both friends and fans rushed to the comments section with messages of support.

Brittany Cartwright Teased Weight Loss Procedure

Photo of Brittany Cartwright shared that her son, Cruz, was taking care of her.
Source: @brittanycartwright/Instagram

Brittany Cartwright shared that her son, Cruz, was taking care of her.

“my gorgeous girl! dropping that dead weight and went for the upgrade!! @drpay @drjlayke,” VPR alum Kristen Doute wrote.

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay added, “I see a sparkle 🤩🤩🤩.”

“Wishing you a speedy recovery beautiful♥️,” Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause chimed in.

Cartwright later updated fans on her condition and revealed her 4-year-old son, Cruz, whom she shares with Taylor, 46, was helping with her recovery.

MORE ON:
Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright Opened Up About Body Image

Photo of Brittany Cartwright revealed Jax Taylor would comment on her appearance.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright revealed Jax Taylor would comment on her appearance.

“Cruzy picked me a flower from the garden to keep by my bed as I recover,” she shared via her Instagram Stories. “He comes in throughout the day to gently give me hugs and kisses.”

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star has opened up about her issues with body image and how her ex mocked her figure, specifically how it changed after she gave birth to their son in April 2021.

“This man degraded me, put me down, body-shamed me constantly," she shared during the Season 2 reunion of The Valley, which aired in April. “Literally called me a tree trunk because I had stretch marks.”

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Split in 2024

Photo of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share one son together.
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share one son together.

Taylor and Cartwright’s relationship played out on Vanderpump Rules, with their 2019 wedding featured during a Season 8 episode. After five years of marriage, the couple split in August 2024.

“Marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she wrote, announcing their initial separation in February 2024. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

