Brittany Cartwright's Most Sizzling Moments — See the Hot Pics!
Pretty and Stylish
Brittany Cartwright glammed up for The Valley press day, turning heads on the streets of New York City in a short floral dress and matching heels.
"It's a beautiful day in NYC! 🌸 #TheValley #PressDay," she told her Instagram followers.
'The Valley' Beauty
Cartwright uploaded a stunning photoset on Instagram in April to promote the premiere of The Valley Season 2.
"Looksss from episode 1! How did you guys feel about the first episode!? 🥹😭😃 Let me know in the comments below! #TheValley," the caption read.
In one of the shots, the mom-of-one slayed in a body-hugging denim dress with a laced-up front and ultra-plunging neckline that delicately emphasized her form.
Fun Night in Miami
During a March outing in Miami Beach, Fla., Cartwright exuded confidence in a beige, form-fitting dress with a twisted strap. She achieved a sleek look by having her hair styled in an updo.
"Miami is much needed ," she wrote in the caption of the post.
Hello, Cupid!
"Be my Valentine? ❤️🔥," Cartwright captioned a photo of herself dazzling in a red, strapless dress with heart designs that cinched at the waist. She amped up the style with matching strappy, heeled sandals.
For her makeup, the TV personality rocked a bold red lip and smoky eye makeup look.
High-Fashion Heat for the Holiday Season
Before celebrating Christmas 2024, Cartwright owned the moment when she almost spilled out of her red, off-the-shoulder dress while posing beside a Christmas tree. Her sultry ensemble emphasized her front assets, with the A-line skirt drawing attention to her eye-popping proportions.
"Last night sleighed. ❤️," Cartwright shared in the caption.
Brittany Cartwright Flashed Her Curves
Cartwright set pulses racing in a November 2024 pool shot, showing off her best angles in a blue one-piece swimsuit with a V-neckline.
She captioned the post, "Not a care in the world. 💙."
She Turned Up the Heat During a Boat Ride
While on a boat ride during a sun-soaked getaway in July 2024, Cartwright left jaws dropping in a dark green one-piece swimsuit with cutouts that highlighted her figure. She accessorized with sunglasses for added sun protection.
"Take me to the islands 💚," the caption read.
Brittany Cartwright Had Another Cleavage-Baring Moment
Cartwright left fans sweating in a June 2024 post, wearing a red swimsuit and black sunglasses while standing in shallow water.
"I was meant to be a mermaid y’all 🧜🏼♀️," she shared alongside the hot snap from her Baha Mar Resort getaway.
Howdy, Fans!
"You can take the girl out of the country but you can’t take the country out of the girl ❤️🤠," she cheekily captioned a July 2019 post, which featured a mirror selfie showing her in a daring cowboy-inspired look.
Her costume consisted of a black dress with a V-neck and fringe details. The red bandana around her neck, a cowgirl hat and black cowboy boots complemented her fit.
A Peek of Cleavage
Cartwright teased her fans when she let her bosom push the limits of her teeny bikini top.
"Okay, I’m ready to go back now 💚," she wrote alongside the selfie in August 2018.