Everything to Know About 'The Valley' Season 2: Brittany and Jax's Divorce, Janet and Kristen's Feud and More
Most of 'The Valley' Cast Members Are Returning for Season 2
Following the dramatic Season 1 finale of The Valley, the spinoff series is set to return.
Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Kristen Doute, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Danny Booko, Nia Sanchez and Luke Broderick will appear in Season 2, and Zack Wickham and Jasmine Goode will also join them.
Speaking with Distractify, Andy Cohen revealed what fans can expect when the series returns.
"I see any of them on there," said Andy, referring to how Vanderpump Rules stars could pop up on the series. "They all live in the Valley; they all know each other. It all makes sense."
Bravo announced the show's renewal on May 9.
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Ended Their Marriage
In The Valley Season 1, Brittany and Jax called it quits six months after revealing they were "taking time apart." While filming Season 2, she officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband.
"It's taken me many, many years to get to this point where I've gained enough courage to strength to do what was best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth," Brittany said on "When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany" podcast in August. "It's been very difficult, but I'm stronger than ever and my motivation is my son, my cruisey, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy."
Jax Taylor Entered a Treatment Program
Jax dealt another blow in his life when he entered a 30-day treatment program in July amid his mental health struggles. After wrapping up his stay, he broke his silence for the first time to give an update to his followers.
“It was a very, very scary step for me, but it really needed to happen. It’s something I’ve been holding onto for many, many years,” began Taylor. “I’ve known for years that there’s been something wrong but I just didn’t want to know. During my stay, I found out a lot about myself. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”
“When I got there, I f------ hated it. Then I just let myself [take it all in] and then I loved it. I didn’t want to f------ leave,” the father-of-one continued. “I really, really didn’t. I was so sad leaving. I was crying. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ I was scared to leave those front doors because I had structure every day.”
Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez's Relationship Behind the Scenes
Jax cryptically responded to a social media user who called Danny and Nia "the cutest couple" right now, saying, "Will see how this goes."
Following his comment, Danny appeared in an episode of Nia's "Hold My Crown" podcast and seemingly answered his costar's digs.
"One of whom you thought was your closest friends on there, trying to stir stuff up and insinuate things that aren’t true. And try to stir the pot, which he thinks is for the show. But it is blatant lies. It’s hurtful. And friends don’t do that," said Danny.
Danny and Nia, who share three children, wed in October 2015.
Jesse and Michelle Lally Parted Ways
The Valley Season 2 will also surely put a spotlight on Jesse and Michelle's split, which happened two days after they celebrated their 5-year anniversary.
"When I watched it back and I see scenes with Michelle saying that she wasn’t attracted to me anymore, I didn’t see it [then]. Like, I didn’t. I didn’t feel it and I actually felt a little blindsided in October [2023] when she said she was leaving," Jesse said of their breakup.
Meanwhile, Michelle contradicted his statement.
"He wasn’t blindsided because I told him specifically what needed to change," she shared. "It was like he was living a great life and he had his wife and daughter at home. So yeah, why would he want a divorce when he has the perfect image of the perfect family? Yet he gets to do whatever he wants. Of course, he didn’t want to get divorced."
Michelle Lally Commented on Her Boyfriend's Potential Appearance
Following her split from Jesse, Michelle quickly moved on with financial advisor Aaron Nosler.
Regarding the beau's potential appearance, Michelle told Us Weekly, "I think he’s open to the idea. But I’m not sure because his profession is a financial director, so it’s just very opposite of reality TV."
Team Janet or Team Kristen?
Season 2 will likely touch upon Janet and Kristen's feud after it played out in the first season.
Speaking with Us Weekly in April, Janet said of Kristen, "We were very close for many years and there just was so much that happened all at once that it really felt like it was like, ‘OK, I need a break for right now.’ I never say never. And I love Kristen. I want to see her do well, but we kind of got to a point where we were like, ‘We need a pause for now.’"
Will Lala Kent and Scheana Shay Make Another Cameo?
Aside from Andy, showrunner Alex Baskin also commented on a potential Lala Kent and Scheana Shay cameo.
"I know there’s a ton of speculation about [Vanderpump Rules] transfers over to The Valley, but that cast is pretty full right now," he told The Hollywood Reporter in May. "I would imagine you’ll continue to see crossover like you have, but that cast is bursting at the seams. It’s not like we’re in need of additional cast members."