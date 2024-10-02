Everything to Know About 'The Valley' Season 2: Brittany and Jax's Divorce, Janet and Kristen's Feud and More

Following the dramatic Season 1 finale of The Valley, the spinoff series is set to return.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Kristen Doute, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Danny Booko, Nia Sanchez and Luke Broderick will appear in Season 2, and Zack Wickham and Jasmine Goode will also join them.

Speaking with Distractify, Andy Cohen revealed what fans can expect when the series returns.

"I see any of them on there," said Andy, referring to how Vanderpump Rules stars could pop up on the series. "They all live in the Valley; they all know each other. It all makes sense."

Bravo announced the show's renewal on May 9.