Brittany Cartwright Reveals She's Putting Herself 'First' and Staying 'Strong' After a 'Hard' Year: 'It's a New Era'

Cartwright chats exclusively with OK! about how she's navigated a difficult year after filing for divorce in August, what she thinks about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift watching her on television and how much she loved her results from undergoing the renowned treatment.

"My friends and family have been a huge help throughout this entire thing. It has been very hard, but I'm focusing on being the best mom I can possibly be," the brunette beauty explains of kiddo Cruz, 3, whom she shares with Taylor. "He makes me happier than anything in the world. If I'm having a hard day, I just snuggle him. I've got my friends that I can vent to as well. But I'm trying to put myself first for a bit because I've always put my relationship and other people's needs before my own. It's a new era. I'm trying to be strong for myself and my son."