OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Brittany Cartwright
EXCLUSIVE

Brittany Cartwright Reveals She's Putting Herself 'First' and Staying 'Strong' After a 'Hard' Year: 'It's a New Era'

Photo of Brittany Cartwright.
Source: Courtesy of AirSculpt

Brittany Cartwright is living her best life in her new single era.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Brittany Cartwright is starting a brand new chapter!

The Valley star has an entirely revitalized energy after filming the second season of the hit Bravo spin-off, splitting from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, and undergoing a total body transformation with the AirSculpt procedure.

brittany cartwright feels newly single
Source: Courtesy of AirSculpt

Brittany Cartwright is starting a fresh chapter after splitting from Jax Taylor.

Cartwright chats exclusively with OK! about how she's navigated a difficult year after filing for divorce in August, what she thinks about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift watching her on television and how much she loved her results from undergoing the renowned treatment.

"My friends and family have been a huge help throughout this entire thing. It has been very hard, but I'm focusing on being the best mom I can possibly be," the brunette beauty explains of kiddo Cruz, 3, whom she shares with Taylor. "He makes me happier than anything in the world. If I'm having a hard day, I just snuggle him. I've got my friends that I can vent to as well. But I'm trying to put myself first for a bit because I've always put my relationship and other people's needs before my own. It's a new era. I'm trying to be strong for myself and my son."

brittany cartwright feels newly single
Source: Courtesy of AirSculpt

Brittany Cartwright says she's in a 'new era' of her life.

As Cartwright films the reality series, A-listers, including the "Same Old Love" singer and the "Karma" vocalist, have been following along with the drama. "That was awesome," she says of Gomez's admission that she and Swift chat about The Valley and Vanderpump Rules. "People were making memes of them whispering to each other and it was like, 'Did you hear Brittany filed for divorce?' I thought that was so funny. But I knew Selena was a fan because she had visited TomTom in the past."

"I also thought Rihanna talking about The Valley on the red carpet at the Fenty show was incredible, " the mother-of-one adds. "She was like, 'I relate to this!' And I said, 'Rihanna relates to me? That's crazy!'

brittany cartwright feels newly single
Source: BRAVO

Brittany Cartwright thinks it's 'awesome' that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift watch her life play out on television.

The Kentucky native has been nothing but relatable, especially when it comes to plastic surgery and undergoing cosmetic procedures. "Kristen [Doute] did it [AirSculpt] before me and her results were fabulous," Cartwright spills about the procedure. "I was like, 'I'm all about this! I have got to try this!' After seeing her results, I already knew I wanted to do it."

brittany cartwright feels newly single
Source: ,MEGA

Brittany Cartwright gushed over the results of her AirSculpt procedure.

Source: OK!

Luckily for the busy mama, the healing process was a speedy one. "It was a lot quicker than you would actually think. There's two days where you're in this really tight outfit with padding all around and that was the hardest part of it," she recalls. "Two days later I was completely fine!"

