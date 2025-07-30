or
Brittany Cartwright Slams Ex Jax Taylor: He 'Needs a Vasectomy' Before He Ends Up With '20 Baby Mamas'

Source: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright isn’t holding back when it comes to her estranged husband, Jax Taylor!

July 30 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Brittany Cartwright isn’t holding anything back when it comes to her estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

The topic of a vasectomy came up during The Valley Season 2 reunion, which aired on Bravo on Tuesday, July 29. Host Andy Cohen asked the cast if they saw the medical procedure in their future, which Cartwright, 36, quickly said her ex “definitely” needed one.

Jax Taylor Admitted to Considering a Vasectomy

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright faced off on 'The Valley' Season 2.

Taylor, 46, admitted he was considering a vasectomy, and Cartwright didn’t hold back with the shade, quipping, “He’s gonna have 20 baby mamas if he doesn’t!”

Cohen, 57, asked the bar owner if he used birth control, to which he laughed off and said, “Not really.”

“He’s disgusting,” the mom-of-one — who shares son Cruz with Taylor — told the group. “I will not touch that dirty d--- with a 10-inch pole.”

Jax Called Out Brittany for Being a Hypocrite

Jax Taylor accused Brittany Taylor of trying to hook up with him months ago.

Taylor clapped back, accusing Cartwright of trying to hook up with him multiple times just four months ago, including during a trip to an aquarium and a stop at Hooters.

“Doubtful,” the Kentucky native replied. “But now that I know everything you’ve done and everything you got going down there, there’s no possible way I would touch you.”

Taylor then called out Cartwright for being a hypocrite, accusing her of hooking up with a man who also sleeps with p--- stars.

“You do it too,” the Vanderpump Rules alum told him. “You're with OnlyFans models and p--- stars yourself.”

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Split in February 2024

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor got married in 2019.

Cartwright and Taylor’s messy split has been front and center throughout The Valley Season 2. The pair, who tied the knot in 2019 after years of will they, won’t they drama on Vanderpump Rules, announced their separation in February 2024 after four years of marriage.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright revealed on the former couple’s podcast, “When Reality Hits.”

Brittany Cartwright Filed for Divorce in August 2024

The pair share son Cruz.

Cartwright filed for divorce on August 27, 2024, listing their separation date as January 24, 2024. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and requested legal and physical custody of their son, whom they welcomed in April 2021.

