Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Son's Autism Diagnosis 'Brought Them Close Together' After Split: 'It's Given' Them 'Something' Else to 'Focus On'

The insider noted Taylor was “front and center” for son Cruz Cauchi ’s birthday party, and “he and Brittany seemed to be getting along well.”

“It’s brought them closer together,” a source noted of the impact their son’s medical diagnosis has had on their relationship. “It’s given her and Jax something outside of their relationship to focus on. She is still 100 percent the caregiver, but Jax has really been trying to be around.”

As for Cartwright, the source said she’s “being very proactive and really jumping on all the early interventions. Cruz is getting all the best care. She’s completely devoted herself to him. Everyone’s amazed by the strength she is showing through this. Of course it’s been an adjustment, but she’s handled it so well and is so positive.”

While they noted Cartwright “is a very sweet person,” the insider said her “core of strength” has been “a surprise,” adding she is committed to doing “anything and everything to make sure her son has the best life.”

While having a child diagnosed with autism certainly presents its share of challenges, the source shared the entire cast “has been super supportive through all this.”