Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Son's Autism Diagnosis 'Brought Them Close Together' After Split: 'It's Given' Them 'Something' Else to 'Focus On'
The Valley stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be estranged, but their son’s autism diagnosis is helping their fractured bond.
'It's Brought Them Close Together'
“It’s brought them closer together,” a source noted of the impact their son’s medical diagnosis has had on their relationship. “It’s given her and Jax something outside of their relationship to focus on. She is still 100 percent the caregiver, but Jax has really been trying to be around.”
The insider noted Taylor was “front and center” for son Cruz Cauchi’s birthday party, and “he and Brittany seemed to be getting along well.”
Brittany's 'Core of Strength'
As for Cartwright, the source said she’s “being very proactive and really jumping on all the early interventions. Cruz is getting all the best care. She’s completely devoted herself to him. Everyone’s amazed by the strength she is showing through this. Of course it’s been an adjustment, but she’s handled it so well and is so positive.”
While they noted Cartwright “is a very sweet person,” the insider said her “core of strength” has been “a surprise,” adding she is committed to doing “anything and everything to make sure her son has the best life.”
While having a child diagnosed with autism certainly presents its share of challenges, the source shared the entire cast “has been super supportive through all this.”
Cruz's Autism Diagnosis
Cartwright revealed Cruz’s condition on April 9, telling a publication, "He crawled early, he walked early. He was talking, he was saying, 'Mommy,' 'Daddy.' He was saying 'Hot Dog!' from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Then, as he got closer to two, we started noticing that he was regressing in his speech. He stopped talking almost completely."
Cruz stopped being verbal, leading Cartwright and Taylor to place him in speech therapy. In the wake of that, the reality starlet confirmed her son is autistic and mostly non-verbal, although he will “sporadically say different words” such as “Mommy.”
"It can be difficult because I've never heard him say, 'I love you,' but he is so loving, and he shows me he loves me every single day," she shared. "He is such a mommy's boy."
"Yes, it might be challenging at times, but I couldn't imagine my life being different," she admitted. "It can be sad at times because you want them to live life to the fullest, and he does, he just does it in a different way. What I really want people to understand about autism is he sees the world so much more vibrant and amazing than any of us ever will. It doesn't mean that he's not going to be the smartest in his class. It doesn't mean he is not going to work for NASA one day. There aren't any limitations to what he can do."
Cartwright added she’s “so proud” of everything about her son.
"He is just the love of my life,” she concluded. “He's learning and growing every single day. With everything I have going on, I always try to stay positive. It can be hard sometimes — I have my ups and downs — but I just feel like I can be proud of myself that I'm staying strong for my son."
