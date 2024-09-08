'The Press Just Got to Be Too Much': Brittany Cartwright Is 'Done' Letting Ex Jax Taylor 'Walk All Over Her' Amid Messy Split
Brittany Cartwright is a new woman after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor!
“The pressure just got to be too much,” said a source. “Brittany will always love Jax, but she’s done letting him walk all over her.”
The stars, who got married in 2019, have been going through it as of late, leading to them splitting up earlier this year.
“We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation," Jax previously said about his estranged wife, 35.
For her part, Cartwright said she used to go "back and forth" about reconciling with Taylor, 45.
“Some days I'm like, ‘For Cruz, we could make it work.’ But then I'm also like, ‘If I go back, it's just going to be the same things, and I deserve better,'" she said. "I still love Jax very much, but he is a hard person to deal with, and I think everybody in the world knows that."
However, Cartwright, who shares son Cruz with Taylor, seemed to have enough, as she filed for divorce in August, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
The mom-of-one later spoke about her decision and why she felt it was necessary.
She noted that viewers will get a glimpse inside their split when their hit show The Valley returns. “I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film,” Cartwright explained.
"It's taken me many, many years to get to this point where I've gained enough courage and strength to do what was best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth," Cartwright continued. "It's been very difficult, but I'm stronger than ever and my motivation is my son, my cruisey, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy."
