The stars, who got married in 2019, have been going through it as of late, leading to them splitting up earlier this year.

“We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation," Jax previously said about his estranged wife, 35.

For her part, Cartwright said she used to go "back and forth" about reconciling with Taylor, 45.

“Some days I'm like, ‘For Cruz, we could make it work.’ But then I'm also like, ‘If I go back, it's just going to be the same things, and I deserve better,'" she said. "I still love Jax very much, but he is a hard person to deal with, and I think everybody in the world knows that."