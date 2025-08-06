'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' Season 4 Cast Revealed: Kody Brown, Jussie Smollett, Mark Estes, More

FOX's 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' returns for Season 4 with even more brutal challenges and an even more star-studded cast of celebrities.

The reality TV show that throws some of the media’s most well-known personalities into challenges based on the real-life Special Forces selection process is back!

Special Forces: Toughest Test takes reality TV alums, actors, professional athletes and more as they are pushed to their physical limits by ex-United States Special Forces operatives. Past obstacles have seen the cast jump off bridges, pulling themselves onto helicopters from boats to being buried alive.

“The recruits will be training in Morocco and will endure the extreme circumstances of urban warfare,” the show’s official log line teased. “All recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s expansive desert terrain.”

Each assignment gets progressively harder as contestants either pass the obstacle or quit the show by turning in their armband. In other cases — like that of Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky — contestants were forced to exit early, with the reality TV alum bowing out in episode two due to a hand injury.