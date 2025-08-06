'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' Season 4 Cast Revealed: Kody Brown, Jussie Smollett, Mark Estes, More
The reality TV show that throws some of the media’s most well-known personalities into challenges based on the real-life Special Forces selection process is back!
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test returns for Season 4 with even more brutal challenges and an even more star-studded cast of celebrities.
What Is ‘Special Forces: Toughest Test’?
Special Forces: Toughest Test takes reality TV alums, actors, professional athletes and more as they are pushed to their physical limits by ex-United States Special Forces operatives. Past obstacles have seen the cast jump off bridges, pulling themselves onto helicopters from boats to being buried alive.
“The recruits will be training in Morocco and will endure the extreme circumstances of urban warfare,” the show’s official log line teased. “All recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s expansive desert terrain.”
Each assignment gets progressively harder as contestants either pass the obstacle or quit the show by turning in their armband. In other cases — like that of Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky — contestants were forced to exit early, with the reality TV alum bowing out in episode two due to a hand injury.
Few Celebrities Have Succeeded 'Special Forces' Course
Out of 46 celebrity contestants across three seasons, only seven have successfully completed the course — Bachelor Nation alums Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall; Olympians Carli Lloyd and Erin Jackson; and media personalities Brody Jenner and Kayla Nicole.
Who’s in the Cast of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 4?
Special Forces: Toughest Test Season 4 will feature an all-star line-up of 18 celebrities.
This season, fans will be re-introduced to Empire’s Jussie Smollett, America Next Top Model’s Eva Marcille, Sisterwives’ Kody Brown, Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright, TikTok star Mark Estes, podcaster Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, model Chanel Iman, actor Ravi V. Patel, Olympian Christie Pearce Rampone, former professional basketball player, Nick Young and ex-NFL stars Randall Cobb and Johnny Manziel.
Unlike previous seasons, this installment also features family member duos — like mother-daughter pair Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice — alongside married couples Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker, and Andrew East and Shawn Johnson.
When Does ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 4 Premiere?
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4 premieres on Thursday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.