Brittany Furlan's Sultriest Skin-Baring Moments: See the Hot Photos — Plus Nip Slips!
Dec. 25 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Something's Hanging
Brittany Furlan knows how to strut her stuff.
In a steamy update on her Instagram Stories on December 2, the former Viner got flirty as she posed close to the camera while exposing one of her nipples. She made the black-and-white snap hotter by styling her hair in loose curls and donning a bold smoky eye look with nude lipstick.
Sultry Halloween
For the 2025 Halloween, the wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Leepulled off a risqué reveal by dressing as a ghost — but with her eye-popping b---- emerging from a cutout white towel. She maintained modesty by carefully placing a pair of googly eyes over her nipples.
"BooooOOOooooOOObies 👻 Happy Halloween," she greeted her followers.
Walking on Sunshine
Furlan showcased her sun-kissed curves in a two-piece, coral-colored swimsuit during a pool day in May 2020.
"Look what my swimsuit just came with 😷," she captioned the post, referring to the black mask with butterfly print she wore in another photo from the carousel.
Summer Goddess
The We Are Your Friends star paraded her full-figured beauty in a tropical beach cover-up worn over a teeny white two-piece bikini. She completed the look with a green turban, sunglasses and gladiator sandals.
Baring It All
In a sultry September 2018 photo taken by Lee, Furlan ditched her swimwear and unveiled her form without reservation, posing poolside at a luxury resort in Mykonos.
"What's the slipperiest country in the world? GREECE! *jumps off cliff*," she cheekily wrote the joke in the caption.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In Her Birthday Suit
Furlan wore her best outfit — her birthday suit — to fully enjoy her stroll on the beach during an August 2017 getaway.
She shared, "My b-------- has never seen such beautiful sights."
Vitamin Sea
During a trip to The Bahamas, the Spy Intervention star skipped the bra and covered her girls with seashells. She toned down the daring look slightly by wearing powder-blue bikini bottoms.
"I haven't had any cell service for 3 days and it's been the best 3 days of my life," the caption read.
See That?
Furlan pulled down her denim jeans to expose her backside crease while enjoying the sea in August 2017. She teased fans by biting her finger as she stared seductively into the camera.
Cheeky!
In another snap captured by Lee, Furlan flaunted her backside and generously curved figure while basking in the sun in a barely-there bikini.
More Assets
"Come kiss me," she flirtatiously remarked in the caption of a July 2014 update, which showed her lying on a lounger while her chest nearly spilled out of her printed bikini top.