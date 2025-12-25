Brittany Furlan's Sultriest Skin-Baring Moments: See the Hot Photos — Plus Nip Slips!

Article continues below advertisement

Something's Hanging

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan's hot photos remain undefeated.

Brittany Furlan knows how to strut her stuff. In a steamy update on her Instagram Stories on December 2, the former Viner got flirty as she posed close to the camera while exposing one of her nipples. She made the black-and-white snap hotter by styling her hair in loose curls and donning a bold smoky eye look with nude lipstick.

Sultry Halloween

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan previously addressed rumors about plastic surgery.

For the 2025 Halloween, the wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Leepulled off a risqué reveal by dressing as a ghost — but with her eye-popping b---- emerging from a cutout white towel. She maintained modesty by carefully placing a pair of googly eyes over her nipples. "BooooOOOooooOOObies 👻 Happy Halloween," she greeted her followers.

Walking on Sunshine

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram She confirmed she has never had plastic surgery.

Furlan showcased her sun-kissed curves in a two-piece, coral-colored swimsuit during a pool day in May 2020. "Look what my swimsuit just came with 😷," she captioned the post, referring to the black mask with butterfly print she wore in another photo from the carousel.

Summer Goddess

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan revealed she has only had filler

The We Are Your Friends star paraded her full-figured beauty in a tropical beach cover-up worn over a teeny white two-piece bikini. She completed the look with a green turban, sunglasses and gladiator sandals.

Baring It All

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram She playfully quipped that her chest is 'full of demons.'

In a sultry September 2018 photo taken by Lee, Furlan ditched her swimwear and unveiled her form without reservation, posing poolside at a luxury resort in Mykonos. "What's the slipperiest country in the world? GREECE! *jumps off cliff*," she cheekily wrote the joke in the caption.

In Her Birthday Suit

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Tommy Lee praised her 'natural' body in the past.

Furlan wore her best outfit — her birthday suit — to fully enjoy her stroll on the beach during an August 2017 getaway. She shared, "My b-------- has never seen such beautiful sights."

Vitamin Sea

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have a 24-year age gap.

During a trip to The Bahamas, the Spy Intervention star skipped the bra and covered her girls with seashells. She toned down the daring look slightly by wearing powder-blue bikini bottoms. "I haven't had any cell service for 3 days and it's been the best 3 days of my life," the caption read.

See That?

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan were first romantically linked in 2017.

Furlan pulled down her denim jeans to expose her backside crease while enjoying the sea in August 2017. She teased fans by biting her finger as she stared seductively into the camera.

Cheeky!

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram They wed on Valentine's Day in 2019.

In another snap captured by Lee, Furlan flaunted her backside and generously curved figure while basking in the sun in a barely-there bikini.

More Assets

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Tommy Lee confirmed he and Brittany Furlan are still together following the catfish scandal.