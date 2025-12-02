or
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan, 39, Turns Heads With Steamy Nip Slip in Cheeky Snap: See Photo

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, shared a steamy black-and-white selfie, where she posed topless and exposed her nipples for the camera.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 2 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Brittany Furlan is baring it all!

The wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, 39, posed topless for a steamy black-and-white photo shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 2.

Furlan wore her long brunette locks straight, utilizing the long locks to cover her assets. She left one of her nipples exposed, using a heart emoji to censor the body part.

Brittany Furlan Had a Nip Slip

She looked glamorous for the flirty photo, donning a dramatic smoky eye look and nude lipstick.

Furlan has had quite the year. Earlier in the spring, rumors of a split between her and Lee, 63, erupted after it was revealed she’d been catfished. The influencer believed she was speaking to Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke, but it turned out to be an imposter. After Lee found out, she temporarily moved into a hotel.

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee Sparked Split Rumors

"Obviously, I'm in a hotel right now. I've been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone's f------ business, but he's made it everyone's business," she said in a lengthy TikTok on May 17. "Basically, I told my husband everything. I said, you know, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it's not him, cool, whatever — 'cause I'm a good person.' I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while married. I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever."

Brittany Furlan Was Catfished

Radke, 41, shared the news via his TikTok as Lee “wouldn’t stop yelling” at him, thinking he was having an affair with his wife.

“Imagine you grow up looking up to someone like Tommy Lee and then all of a sudden out of nowhere he’s like, ‘You’re f------- my wife!’” he said in a video clip. “And I’m like, ‘What?! I have no idea what you’re talking about!’ Both of you came into my life for no reason.”

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee Are Still Going Strong

Lee and Furlan, who married in 2019, have since reconciled, with the Vine star sharing on her podcast that the situation has strengthened their relationship.

“All of this happening has weirdly brought us together, which is really strange,” Furlan shared on her "This Is The Worst" podcast in June. “I think we really faced like, ‘Oh what would life really be like without each other.’”

