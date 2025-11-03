or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Brittany Furlan
OK LogoPHOTOS

Brittany Furlan Shocks Fans by Dressing Up Her Bare Chest as a Ghost for Halloween: Photo

Photo of Brittany Furlan
Source: MEGA/@brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan bared her chest in a near-naked ghost costume for Halloween.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan had a spooky surprise for her fans this Halloween that involved showing some skin.

The influencer, 39, dressed her b------ as a ghost, allowing them to peek through a cutout towel with eye stickers on her nipples.

Furlan's face was not visible in the photo when she snapped a selfie in the mirror.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Brittany Furlan exposed her chest in her Halloween costume.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan exposed her chest in her Halloween costume.

A large tattoo on her forearm was on full display, along with a gray and black phone case she used to take the picture.

"BooooOOOooooOOObies 👻 Happy Halloween," she wrote.

"Omg brittany I peed," social media star Alissa Violet commented.

Fans were quick to point out that Furlan's assets looked asymmetrical.

"Left one is the bigger one," one person noted, while another agreed, "What’s wrong with the right one 😂."

"Sisters not twins 🤘," a third quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan celebrated Halloween with husband Tommy Lee.

A few days earlier, Furlan posted a behind-the-scenes video of husband Tommy Lee hanging a light-up ghost on a swing in their backyard. She admitted they dropped a few "f bombs" in the process but were pleased with the final result.

"How rad is this guy?" the 39-year-old gushed in the caption.

MORE ON:
Brittany Furlan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan Celebrates Husband Tommy Lee's Birthday

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan gave Tommy Lee a cigarette-themed cake for his birthday.

On October 3, she paid tribute to Lee with an Instagram carousel of selfies, memes and memorable moments together. Furlan presented him with a cake adorned with extinguished cigarettes from Layers House Bakery in Los Angeles. Likewise, she included a selfie of the musician smoking next to her in the car.

Furlan also added a short clip of Lee drumming on a blue velvet chair from his dressing room, seemingly before a performance.

She capped off the photo dump with throwback photos and hilarious quotes, including one that read, "One year closer to putting you in a home. Happy birthday!"

"Happy birthday to my two faves @tommylee & @_teenietheweenie_ ♥️♥️♥️," the Vine alum captioned her post, which also paid homage to her dog, Teenie.

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee's Marriage Drama

Image of Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee are reportedly still together.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee are reportedly still together.

Earlier this year, the couple sparked rumors of a breakup. Furlan was catfished by someone posing as Falling in Reverse band member Ronnie Radke, and when her man found out, she moved into a hotel.

"Obviously, I'm in a hotel right now. I've been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone's f------ business, but he's made it everyone's business," she said in a lengthy TikTok on May 17. "Basically, I told my husband everything. I said, you know, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it's not him, cool, whatever — 'cause I'm a good person.' I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while married. I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever."

She concluded, "There's no excuse, but I came clean. I'm a good person."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.