Brittany Furlan Shocks Fans by Dressing Up Her Bare Chest as a Ghost for Halloween: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan had a spooky surprise for her fans this Halloween that involved showing some skin. The influencer, 39, dressed her b------ as a ghost, allowing them to peek through a cutout towel with eye stickers on her nipples. Furlan's face was not visible in the photo when she snapped a selfie in the mirror.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan exposed her chest in her Halloween costume.

A large tattoo on her forearm was on full display, along with a gray and black phone case she used to take the picture. "BooooOOOooooOOObies 👻 Happy Halloween," she wrote. "Omg brittany I peed," social media star Alissa Violet commented. Fans were quick to point out that Furlan's assets looked asymmetrical. "Left one is the bigger one," one person noted, while another agreed, "What’s wrong with the right one 😂." "Sisters not twins 🤘," a third quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan celebrated Halloween with husband Tommy Lee.

A few days earlier, Furlan posted a behind-the-scenes video of husband Tommy Lee hanging a light-up ghost on a swing in their backyard. She admitted they dropped a few "f bombs" in the process but were pleased with the final result. "How rad is this guy?" the 39-year-old gushed in the caption.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan Celebrates Husband Tommy Lee's Birthday

On October 3, she paid tribute to Lee with an Instagram carousel of selfies, memes and memorable moments together. Furlan presented him with a cake adorned with extinguished cigarettes from Layers House Bakery in Los Angeles. Likewise, she included a selfie of the musician smoking next to her in the car. Furlan also added a short clip of Lee drumming on a blue velvet chair from his dressing room, seemingly before a performance. She capped off the photo dump with throwback photos and hilarious quotes, including one that read, "One year closer to putting you in a home. Happy birthday!" "Happy birthday to my two faves @tommylee & @_teenietheweenie_ ♥️♥️♥️," the Vine alum captioned her post, which also paid homage to her dog, Teenie.

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee's Marriage Drama

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee are reportedly still together.