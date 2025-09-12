NEWS Brittany Mahomes Shares Cryptic Message Following Charlie Kirk’s Death: ‘Feelings Might Lie’ Source: MEGA Brittany Mahomes seemingly addressed the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on social media with a cryptic message about 'hate.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 12 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Brittany Mahomes seemingly addressed the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk with a cryptic message. On Thursday, September 11, Mahomes, 30, reposted a quote written by Sharon McMahon to her Instagram Stories. “Hate will not get us out of this mess," the text read. "Your feelings might lie and try to tell you otherwise, but hate doesn’t know how to heal or build, only how to harm and destroy.”

Source: MEGA Brittany Mahomes is known to be a subtle supporter of the Republican party.

McMahon, author of the original post, wrote in the caption, “History is littered with proof: hate burns everything it touches. It devours communities, nations, and the people who wield it. If we want a story with a different ending, we have to choose a new path.” Although the NFL WAG didn’t address Kirk directly, the statement came hours after the influencer was shot in the neck while speaking at a college campus on September 10.

Source: MEGA Brittany Mahomes clapped back after she was called out for 'liking' posts associated with Donald Trump.

Mahomes is known to be a subtle supporter of the Republican Party, as she was called out in the past for “liking” posts associated with Donald Trump in the past. At the time, she clapped back by saying, “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Source: MEGA Many celebrities spoke out after the death of Charlie Kirk.

Many celebrities have reacted to the Turning Point USA founder’s death, including Jimmy Kimmel, Candace Cameron Bure and more. “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” Kimmel, 57, wrote via Instagram. “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.” “We love you, Charlie,” the Full House alum, 49, wrote via Instagram. “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk died after being shot on a college campus.