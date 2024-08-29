Brittany Mahomes Declares She 'Doesn't Give a F---' What People Say About Her as She Remains Under Fire for Supporting Donald Trump
Brittany Mahomes is continuing to stir the pot with her social media activity, but in a new interview, she insisted she could care less about what her haters think.
Earlier this week, the blonde beauty received backlash for "liking" a controversial social media post by Donald Trump, leading her to hit back at haters — but she's now upped the ante by "liking" comments that praised her for supporting the Republican.
According to screenshots, the pregnant star, 28, liked a comment on one of her Instagram uploads that read, "TRUMP-VANCE 2024🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸."
Other comments "liked" by Mahomes included, "Glad to see you aren't backing down. We are all entitled to you own opinions and shouldn't be bullied into submission" and "Keep doin you boo!!! No apologies needed!!"
Coincidentally or not, the mom-of-two discussed how she handles online negativity when she appeared on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of the "WHOOP" podcast.
Mahomes didn't mention the Trump debacle, but she did note that husband Patrick Mahomes, also 28, has helped her brush off rude comments from the public.
"I think the main thing that he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,'" she spilled.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model admitted she doesn't "give a f--- about what people have to say about me anymore. And I think he’s helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am, I’m confident in who I am and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?"
Nonetheless, Brittany did respond to some of the shade she received, as on Friday, August 23, she shared a quote on her Instagram Story that read, "I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
A few days later, she reposted another quote that said, "Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind."
Brittany then added her own text to the upload, starting, "Read that again!"